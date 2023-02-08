Since 1948, the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show has paraded the best of breeds on national television. It is highly choreographed, and even though I have wished for a tiny moment of dog chaos, I have never seen a dog misbehave.
Our favorite breeds — Bernese mountain dogs, Great Pyrenees, and, um, Chihuahuas rarely win anything. This has left a bitter taste in my mouth.
With that in mind, I created my own contest. Contestants could be any breed or mixed breed, and they must live on our road.
We will run into three or four other dogs on a typical morning walk. There’s a bulldog, three well-behaved border collies, a couple of mix breeds, one stray dog and our two: Maisie, a Chihuahua-terrier mix, and Toby, a Great Pyrenees. One dog, Bella, a black Lab, doesn’t walk that much, but she’s included in the contest because she lives behind an electric dog fence and obeys. Major points. We had an electric fence with Berners, and our dogs would laugh as they charged over the wire, taking the shock in kind, to lick a UPS driver.
If I wasn’t such a “speciesist,” I could have added the multiple coyotes on our road, but that would have taken the contest in a different direction.
Then there was Jasper, a 3-year-old golden retriever, who, although relatively new, quickly shot to the top of the list. More about Jasper later.
The rules were simple: what dogs were the least annoying? By that, I mean they didn’t bark, strain at their leashes, escape their homes, bolt after cars or poop on the road. (Our road has lots of coyote scat, so that was a tough category to measure).
Had I added “can sleep the longest in the sun or display the earliest, most earnest and longest warning barking,” our dogs would have aced it. Those categories were eliminated because, according to my daughter Sully, they showed too much bias.
Led by our incendiary 12-pound troublemaker, Maisie, our dogs took last in every category. They bark at every person, dog, crow and coyote. Toby is particularly troubled by the sirens of the Fire Department or the state police. He howls. They strain on their leashes, often wrapping the leashes around my legs. Toby crouches when he sees a car or truck and then tries to bolt after them. Like an experienced convict, Maisie is always attempting to escape her harness. They ignore treats and my voice commands (aka pleading.) Recently one night, Toby made a hole through our fence and Maisie followed. They visited a neighbor, came home, got back through the fence and acted as if nothing had happened.
Points off.
None of this was helped by the bar being set unfairly high by the aforementioned “English Cream” colored golden retriever, Jasper.
Sigh. I have never met a dog that exhibits so many Zen-like qualities as Jasper.
Jasper’s humans are Quin and Kim Neal. Jasper is the Neal’s fifth golden. Except for one who had aggression issues, they have all been laid back. Jasper, however, has taken it to a new level.
He quietly walks with Quin. He seems entirely above the fray. While our dogs are all over the road, sniffing, trying to chase rabbits and just looking for trouble, Jasper stays next to Quin with a slack leash and seems to simply enjoy the quiet of the walk.
Once when crossing paths with our barking and crazed ménagerie, Maisie backed out of her harness, ran at Jasper and immediately assumed the excited “play” position. A relaxed Jasper stood
his ground and seemed to telepathically communicate to Maisie, “Ah, young grasshopper, calm yourself ...”
Maisie, chastened — and a little shocked — turned and came back to me. I put her harness back on and we continued our walk. But I could tell that she, like a new Zen Buddhist practitioner, was asking many questions about the essence of being a dog.
When I told Quin that Jasper had won hands down, he took it good-humoredly. The more difficult assignment was explaining to my family that our dogs placed last. Arguments, character assassinations and dark threats aimed at the judge ensued, but I stuck to my guns. In the aftermath, I also noticed both our dogs were a little frosty toward me. I consoled them, telling them there is always next year.
This is a lie. They don’t have a chance as long as Jasper lives on our road.