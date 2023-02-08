Since 1948, the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show has paraded the best of breeds on national television. It is highly choreographed, and even though I have wished for a tiny moment of dog chaos, I have never seen a dog misbehave.

Our favorite breeds — Bernese mountain dogs, Great Pyrenees, and, um, Chihuahuas rarely win anything. This has left a bitter taste in my mouth.

With that in mind, I created my own contest. Contestants could be any breed or mixed breed, and they must live on our road.

Popular in the Community