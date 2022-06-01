For Michael Campbell and Paul McKittrick, moving from the Big Apple to Santa Fe was an opportunity to relive their childhood dreams. Since they lived in a co-op in New York City that didn’t allow dogs, the move to the City Different was a chance to own a pet.
“We knew now was the right time to adopt,” said Campbell. “We both have not had a dog since we were kids.”
After visiting the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society’s website, they decided to meet Fozzie, a 14-pound orange terrier mix who Campbell described as having a great look.
“He was cute as hell, and it was love at first sight,” he said. “And, as a bonus, he’s the perfect size for flying back and forth to NYC.”
The first few days, Fozzie, who they renamed Fergus, was reluctant to leave his bed and was a bit startled when the couple approached him. Campbell said they never forced themselves on the pup, as they wanted to make sure he felt safe and welcomed in their home.
“By day three, Fergus began to explore the house and warmed up to us. After a month, he’s one happy, playful and loving fella,” said Campbell.
Fergus enjoys going to the Fort Marcy Recreation Complex’s small-dog park and is quick to make friends and play. Campbell said the 1-year-old dog is excellent at meeting large dogs and new people.
“His other new adventures with us have included car rides, restaurant patios, walks in the park, visiting friends and soon we will be doing some additional training for him,” said Campbell.
The couple offered advice for potential adopters.
“Adopting is more than simply signing a paper. It takes time and work to build trust and earn respect — on both sides. But, it’s an incredibly rewarding addition to anyone’s life,” he said. “Paul and I feel so lucky to have been given the opportunity to be part of Fergus’ life.”
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Serrano is a 1-year-old German Shepherd mix who weighs 61 pounds.
She is an ace at fetch, walking on leash and knows many commands, including sit and down.
Miles is a handsome 4-year-old mixed-breed fellow who weighs about 60 pounds.
Miles is very sweet and exuberant guy.
A volunteer said Miles gets very excited for backside scratches to the point where his body wiggles, he falls to the ground and wriggles around on his back.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Española Humane: Lisa loves to run at top speed to all of her favorite things: any person who will pet her, toys, food, her littermates and sunshine. This 3-month-old gal is fresh from foster care and available for adoption at the Puppy Patch at Ojo Santa Fe Spa Resort. Lisa and her littermates are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and come with six months of heartworm prevention.
Amy is a magical, mystical dilute tortoiseshell kitten, with fur the color of stardust. She is 2 months old, spayed, microchipped and vaccinated.
Apply at espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662.
Felines & Friends: One-year-old bonded Bombay cats Whitefoot and Yoda were born in foster care. They live for play and cuddles. They are active and like to be at the center of everything. Visit then at Teca Tu.
Brown tabby Jack was very shy when he arrived but has gradually learned to trust people and show his adorable personality. Jack is a talkative boy who enjoys head rubs and socializing with other gentle cats. Apply at FandFnm.org.
Dew Paws Rescue: Phoenix is hoping to find her forever home soon. Dew Paws Rescue will spay or vaccinate the cat at no cost to the new owner.
Phoenix is good with other dogs, cats and children.
Call 505-412-9096 or visit infodewpaws@gmail.com.
The Horse Shelter: Belle is a beautiful, 6-year-old sorrel mare. She enjoys participating in volunteer training classes and is improving on her groundwork training.
Belle shows willingness and patience and stays more connected with her handler. Belle gets along well with other horses. Belle is available for adoption as a nonriding companion horse. Call 505-577-4041 or visit thehorseshelter.org.