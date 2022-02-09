Someone once said two is company but three is a crowd. The Horvath family of Santa Fe would probably disagree. The family of five recently adopted Moose, a black Labrador puppy mix from the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society, to add to their two other rescue dogs. The family, who moved from Indiana three years ago, decided to add the puppy last year just before the holiday season.
“We wanted to be smart about adopting a puppy and decided to bring him home just before the holiday break,” said Meka Horvath, mother of three. “Moose had a few weeks to spend with all of us at home, and I think that helped both him and us acclimate to his addition.”
Their Chihuahua-miniature pinscher named Doc and pug mix named McCoy wanted nothing to do with Moose when he first arrived. But after a few short weeks, Moose, who is still a puppy and will double in size of the other two dogs, are now best friends.
“It’s funny to see Moose follow the lead of ‘the boss,’ aka our Chihuahua, Doc,” Horvath said. “They even amicably all stay together at night.”
As for the family’s 4-year-old daughter, Rowen, she and Moose are as two peas in a pod.
“Wherever Moose goes, Rowen goes, and they usually find some kind of trouble to get into,” Horvath said. “It’s hard to say which one of them chewed up our middle daughter’s drumsticks.”
The family has three daughters, including Rowen, and it’s all hands on deck for animal care. Everyone pitches in to help with the three dogs, and Horvath says each daughter has helped differently.
“Our teenager, for example, is in the NJROTC program at Santa Fe High School and is working on leash training so [Moose] can go on runs with her, while our middle daughter is our musician and tends to be more nurturing,” Horvath said. “She will lay on the floor with him while he revels in belly rubs and ear scratches, and she has helped us teach him to sit with only an index finger command.”
The family has given the giant puppy the nickname “Moose on the Loose,” which is a euphemism for Moose living his best life. And Rowen would agree.
“Rowen and Moose are growing up together, learning manners together and spending a lot of time side by side,” Horvath said. “They are both of that similar ‘puppy’ temperament of searching for adventure and unlimited curiosity.”
The two play and nap together, and when it’s time to go outside, Moose always walks next to Rowen. “As they both get older, I foresee their bond strengthening,” Horvath said.
How did the family know Moose would be a perfect addition to their household?
“We are an exuberant, boisterous family, and when we were at the Santa Fe animal shelter looking to meet Moose, he excitedly barreled into the kids, knocked over my teenager playing ball and then hit us with his deep baritone bark! So we knew it right away; Moose was going to be the newest member of our pack,” Horvath said.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Just after Valentine’s Day, Dash will mark one year at the shelter. He is 5 years old, weighs 76 pounds and is a “people dog.” He would rather show his love and loyalty by staying at a person’s side during walks at the single-user dog park. He has a black-and-white coat and knows commands such as sit and shake.
Flower is an adorable 1-year-old guinea pig. This sweet critter chatters away and loves to eat hay. Guinea pigs are very social creatures and make great companion pets — and they never have to be walked outside. Ten guinea pigs are available for adoption.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Española Humane: Mittens is a 1-year-old, 66-pound dog is in foster care. Mittens enjoys toys, loves everyone and she will try to catch a ball. She is wonderful with other dogs and her intelligence shines while learning commands.
Sammy is a 1-year-old, 8-pound cat. He is the perfect mix of playful personality and lap cat.
Apply at espanolahumane.org.
Felines & Friends: Ms. Alexia is a fluffy 6-year-old Maine coon/tabby mix who loves being the center of attention. She is a beautiful girl with a medium-length brown coat and white on her face, chest and mitts. Ms. Alexia loves toys, like hair ties, which she will chase and bring back to be thrown again. Apply at
Kekoa and her mother, Koa, and siblings Keiki, Kai and Kahuna, were rescued from a campground. Now 4 months old, these black short-hair kittens are at the Petco adoption center. Kekoa is a little girl boss who likes to be in charge of everyone and everything. She likes to play and snuggle with her siblings, but can be spicy with other cats. Kekoa’s favorite pastimes include pulling on ponytails and chasing pingpong balls. She would love to be adopted with one of her siblings.
The Horse Shelter: Izzy is a sweet 13-year-old bay mare that has a lot of room to grow with a great partner. She has knowledge in round-pen work, experiences with obstacles and has had the chance to work with multiple volunteers. Izzy is available as a nonriding companion horse. Izzy and many other horses are available for adoption at The Horse Shelter. Visit thehorseshelter.org or call 505-577-2193.
