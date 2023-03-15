After being homeless for 25 years, Ray Reyes finally has a place with a warm bed to call home again.

With the help from the community and local resources, Reyes and his dog, Heidi, are living in a one bedroom apartment in Santa Fe. Reyes shared the good news a few weeks ago with Kimberly Roman of all About the Dogs. Roman met up with Reyes and Heidi outside of Big R on St. Michael’s Drive.

Reyes recalled Roman asking him if he remembered her. “Of course I remembered her,” Reyes said. “Who can forget that beautiful smile and kindness to dogs?”