After being homeless for 25 years, Ray Reyes finally has a place with a warm bed to call home again.
With the help from the community and local resources, Reyes and his dog, Heidi, are living in a one bedroom apartment in Santa Fe. Reyes shared the good news a few weeks ago with Kimberly Roman of all About the Dogs. Roman met up with Reyes and Heidi outside of Big R on St. Michael’s Drive.
Reyes recalled Roman asking him if he remembered her. “Of course I remembered her,” Reyes said. “Who can forget that beautiful smile and kindness to dogs?”
Roman and Reyes first encountered one another in 2020 when Roman saw Reyes and Heidi walking along St. Francis Drive. Not seeing a leash on Heidi, Roman pulled her vehicle over to offer one to Reyes. Happy to now see Heidi was leashed, Roman gave Reyes food, a jacket and another leash for Heidi. Last year, Roman saw the two again around Christmas.
This time, Roman was a little upset with Reyes. Heidi was wearing glitter on her eyebrows.
“I like to make people smile,” Reyes says about the eyelashes. “It’s good medicine.”
Once Roman explained to Reyes the glue and glitter could be toxic to Heidi, Reyes quickly washed it off.
Reyes, who grew up in Orange County, Calif., came to New Mexico for its drier weather and beauty of the desert after both of his parents died. After arriving in Las Vegas, N.M., Reyes decided he wanted a dog. Reyes found a man whose dog would soon have puppies. Reyes offered to buy Heidi once she was born, but the seller refused to take Reyes’ money when he learned Reyes was a homeless veteran. Reyes has also been sober from drug and alcohol abuse for 25 years. He received Heidi when she was 4 months old.
Traveling on the Blue Bus from Las Vegas to Taos, Reyes and Heidi spent four winters living in a tent with propane heat before coming to Santa Fe.
Choosing guard duty over the warm tent, Heidi would stay outside at night and Reyes would take the down sleeping bag and cover her to keep her warm.
It is clear, when you see her lying next to Reyes, that Heidi is a content, happy dog.
“Heidi belongs to God,” Reyes said. “I am honored to be her caretaker.”
Although Reyes has received offers for a bed for Heidi in their new home, Reyes has kindly refused. “My room is like a palace. She sleeps on top of the bed with me,” Reyes said.
Reyes said he could not be in a warm apartment and have a job without accepting help from the community.
“There is a solution to every problem,” Reyes said. “Sometimes you have to go out of your comfort zone and have the courage to try something new. People, places and things don’t change. Only you can change.”
