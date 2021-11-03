Maymay is a black and tan mixed-breed dog with tan eyebrows and golden amber eyes. Her face markings resemble someone wearing a mask. The almost 2-year-old dog was never hiding, but for some reason, she was constantly overlooked by potential adopters. Maymay was one of those dogs that the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society calls a long-term resident. She had been at the shelter for 196 days until Tamara Singleton of Ojo Caliente and her husband visited the animal shelter.
“I love to take a walk with a dog and have that companionship with one,” said Shingleton. “Our dog died recently, and we don’t do well with doglessness.”
The couple said they were planning to adopt a senior or a hard-to-adopt dog. But that changed when they met Maymay.
“A light thunderstorm had started while we were at the shelter, so we met Maymay in an inside room. She was timid, so I sat on the floor to be at her level and gave her some treats. After a few minutes, she approached me and tenderly licked my face as though to say, ‘I’ve chosen you,’ then she sat by the door and just waited,” Shingleton said.
The couple said they felt a bit guilty about adopting her because they had planned to adopt a senior or hard-to-adopt dog. Then, they found out how long Maymay had been at the shelter.
“When I saw her chart and realized that she had been at the Santa Fe animal shelter for six months, we knew she was the one for us,” she said.
Maymay, who is now named Maizey, lives on 11 acres leading up to BLM land where she can run and walk along a river, chase tennis balls with the dog next door, or just snuffle around the alfalfa field rooting for pocket gophers or pouncing on grasshoppers.
“When we first got her home, we let her run free in the backyard, and Maizey loved it,” said Shingleton. “She ran through the field and then came wheeling back to us with this crazy smile on her face. That’s when I took a photograph that I now call Maizey’s first homecoming.’’
A couple of months have passed since the adoption of Maizey, and Shingleton said they feel like the dog may have chosen them. “Maizey is a very attentive dog who gazes at me, sits next to me, follows and sleeps next to my bed, and even puts her nose in my hand when I wake up in the morning,” said Shingleton. “Maisey is definitely a happy dog and knows where her home is and who her people will be forever.”
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Sadie is a lovely 8-year-old mixed-breed dog who weighs about 40 pounds. Sadie is great with children, cats and is house trained.
Frank Catnatra is a beautiful seal-point snowshoe cat. The handsome fella is most engaging.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, with the last adoption at 5:30 pm. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, with questions or visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Española Humane: Grizzly Bear has been fostered nearly since birth, and is at Ojo Santa Fe resort’s Puppy Patch. This 5-month-old Doberman cattle dog mix is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and goes home with six months of heartworm prevention for an adoption fee of $150.
Sunflower is a magical dilute calico, a green-eyed mystic with colors of stardust and moon glow. Sunflower is 1 year old and weighs 7.5 pounds.
Apply at espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662.
Felines & Friends: Orange cats Hamster and Homey are the last of seven kittens born to their mother, Hope, in May. Hamster is very mellow; he loves playing, rubbing up against friends and is very smart. Homey likes to nap and purr at one’s side; he is playful, brave, loving, and very curious about everything. This bonded pair get along well with other cats and would love to have a family with kids.
Aron and Armin are 6-month-old gray cats. They are not siblings but have become good buddies. They were shy at first but have blossomed with care. Armin still looks to Aron for comfort and safety, so these boys would do best together in a quiet home without children or dogs.
More than 40 adoptable kittens are still available. Apply at Fand
Dew Paws Rescue: Samara is a 7-year-old female dog whose owner recently died. She weighs 50 pounds and is great with children and other dogs. Samara must have a secure yard to be able to enjoy the outdoors. If you are interested in meeting or adopting Samara, call 505-412-9096 or go to infodewpaws@gmail.com.
The Horse Shelter: Gaho is a beautiful, 13.3-hands-high mare who is well mannered and a trusting partner. She is great at groundwork, trailer loading, and stands quietly for the veterinarian and farrier. Gaho gets along with mares and geldings and tends to be dominant in her herd. Gaho’s adoption fee is $250. Gaho and many other horses are available for adoption at The Horse Shelter. For more information, visit thehorseshelter.org or call 505-577-2193.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.