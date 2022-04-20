Matchmaking is the endeavor of The Horse Shelter in Cerrillos.
When Roxy, a 17-year-old bay roan mare arrived in the fall, she was infected with pigeon fever. Roxy had been found wandering, and when no owner could be found, she was admitted to The Horse Shelter through the New Mexico Livestock Board. She remained in quarantine and under veterinary care at the shelter until she was healed and rehabilitated. Even though Roxy was in obvious discomfort, she was very friendly, nickered and seemed to love people. After recovering, she was evaluated by the shelter staff and proved to be a talented ranch horse who had been ridden. She was ready to find someone who would love and care for her.
John Robertson of Santa Fe had been patiently waiting and searching for the right horse to adopt from the shelter. On Feb. 1, his patience paid off. Robertson, who began riding at age 5, had been looking for the right horse for three years before finding Roxy.
“Roxy is a sweetheart. I always look forward to seeing her,” said Robertson. “She is very friendly and I look forward to many trail rides and competing in team sorting with her. She also gets along well with my gelding.
“I appreciate all the work The Horse Shelter did with me and Roxy, to ensure it would be a successful adoption. Thank you for giving the horses forever homes and care prior to adoption.”
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Pilgrim is a handsome 3-year-old mixed-breed dog who weighs
56 pounds. Pilgrim loves to play, is very friendly, goes on walks and cuddles. He gets along with other dogs and knows many basic commands.
Bianca is a 9-year-old cat who weighs about 10 pounds. Bianca is ready to be the queen of a household, and she would love a nice window to people watch.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Española Humane: Tom is a 1-year-old, 50-pound Australian shepherd who has a gorgeous grin and bright eyes. Aussies are smart dogs who bond closely with their family, love adventure and activity.
One-year-old, 8-pound cat Simba arrived at the shelter with painfully matted fur, so he has a bit of a creative haircut, but it adds to his charm.
Call 505-753-8662 or go to espanolahumane.org.
Felines & Friends: Five-year-old Dobby arrived with a gash on his hind leg that healed, but left him feeling vulnerable. A handsome black and white tuxedo, Dobby is a sweet, quiet boy who enjoys attention and being gently petted. He prefers to approach his friends, but if given time, he will approach.
Angelica is a petite 1-year-old tortoiseshell-tabby calico mix who enjoys being near people, watching TV and sleeping at the foot of a bed. This gorgeous girl loves cheek rubs and gentle pets. Angelica also likes to play with a toy mouse by herself or with toys that move sneakily across the floor. She can be shy, so would do best in a very quiet home without children or other pets.
Apply at FandFnm.org.
Dew Paws Rescue: Benjie is a sweet, playful, young adult male who is good with other dogs and children. Benjie is medically vetted.
Pickles, is a young adult female medium-size dog who gets along well with cats and other dogs. She is medically vetted.
Call 505-412-9096 or go to infodewpaws@gmail.com.
The Horse Shelter: Nola is a 16-year-old, 15-hands-high thoroughbred-type mare who is halter trained and is learning more skills in our volunteer groundwork classes. She can be herd bound and have trouble focusing when away from her buddies, but she gets along with mares and geldings alike. Nola is available as a companion, nonriding horse.
Visit thehorseshelter.org or call 505-577-4041.