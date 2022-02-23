I am convinced that Lulu (formerly Pinkie) has heard the metaphor, “the squeaky wheel gets the oil.”
Peter and Sharon Dorfman of Santa Fe have always adopted cats. The couple was with their last cat Nikki, a Maine coon, for 16 years of his 19-year life. After his health declined and the couple had to do the inevitable, the Dorfmans decided that Nikki was their last cat. However, after a few months in a quiet house, the Dorfmans agreed that it was time to welcome another Maine coon to the household.
“They are so gentle and lovely,” Sharon Dorfman said.
Neighbors put the couple in touch with Felines & Friends who had a foster with a Maine coon cat. But it wasn’t the Maine coon that caught their attention on the day of their visit.
“When we visited the Maine coon kitty’s foster home, another very small, lively young orange tabby called Pinkie kept jumping around saying ‘take me, take me!’ Peter woke up the next morning knowing that he needed to adopt that orange kitty.”
Realizing that a kitten so young needed a companion, the Dorfmans attended an adoption event at Teca Tu and found Ruby.
With a very different personality than Lulu, Ruby resembled a Bengal tiger. Shortly after, the couple now had two companion kittens.
Lulu and Ruby embarked on their journeys separately before arriving at Felines & Friends and being adopted. Ruby’s mom was a stray who had given birth to eight kittens, and Lulu arrived from Pecos as part of a litter of six 2-week-old kittens.
Lulu and Ruby were both adopted in November and are now strong and healthy, eating well and gaining weight.
Although the Dorfmans still miss their Maine coon, Nikki, the two kittens keep them occupied and delighted with their playfulness.
“We laugh a lot as they play with the many toys, strings, balls, meow-mountain, and butterflies that spin around and around in a carrousel,” Sharon Dorfman said. “Both kittens have taken to us, and we are now a happy family. Ruby is still a little more skittish than Lulu, but they get along well and play great together.”
“Take me, take me!” not only convinced the couple to adopt one “squeaky wheel,” but a quiet one as well.
“We love them to death and can’t imagine giving them up,” Sharon Dorfman said.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Bison is a handsome mixed-breed dog who is just over a year old and weighs 63 pounds. Bison’s previous family said he is friendly, energetic and interested in playing with other dogs. He loves to go on walks and explore his surroundings.
Caldre is a handsome 2-year-old orange tabby who weighs 8 pounds. Caldre is friendly and polite and enjoys receiving attention and being petted.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Española Animal Humane: Bianca is a 1-year-old Russian blue beauty of a cat who weighs 10 pounds, and her little white mittens are precious. She is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.
Cornelius is a 1-year-old, 47-pound golden retriever mix. He’s handsome, cuddly, wiggly, playful and smiley. Cornelius is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and goes home with six months of heartworm prevention.
Visit espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662.
Felines & Friends: Dilute Calico Vixen and Gray Tabby Dasher are a 7-month-old brother and sister duo. This bonded pair is very fluffy, affectionate and outgoing. Vixen is a total cuddle bug and lap cat who loves to sleep on people. Dasher is an energetic boy who enjoys playing tag with other cats.
The pair are available at the adoption center at Petco.
Four-month-old Chotto is a darling kitten who loves to be held. He is super playful and likes to tell you what's on his mind. An affectionate boy, Chotto is getting to know the other cats in his foster home and learning to play with everyone.
Apply at FandFnm.org to schedule a meet-and-greet.
Dew Paws Rescue: Sam is a 3-year-old, blue-eyed mixed breed big boy. We will sponsor a basic training program for him. Sam is vaccinated and neutered, and would be best with a robust, dog savvy foster with no other pets. A secure yard is also a must. Call 505-412-9096 or visit infodewpaws@gmail.com.
The Horse Shelter: Rocky is an amazing and huggable 15-year-old dark-brown thoroughbred. Rocky has really turned into a big lovable guy. He has a wonderful attitude and loves being groomed. Rocky is available as a nonriding companion horse. Rocky’s adoption fee is $250. Rocky and many other horses are available for adoption at The Horse Shelter. Visit TheHorseShelter.org or call 505-577-2193.
