In May, a litter of five kittens was rescued from a wildfire in Las Vegas, N.M. Their mother had run off, and the litter was rescued by Felines & Friends.
The 1-month-old kittens were nicknamed the Fun & Games litter by their foster mother, who felt they’d had such a rough start that they should be given fun names.
Hollis Verbarendse, her husband and sister-in-law Lynn Steele drove from Albuquerque one afternoon to meet the litter.
“We decided to adopt a cat after our two older cats died of kidney failure earlier this summer,” said Verbarendse.
After meeting the litter, Verbarendse and her husband decided to adopt Mousetrap, one of the three males. Steele adopted one of the other males, Yahtzee, who was renamed Copito.
“Then on the way home,” Verbarendse said, “my husband said he liked Kerplunk. Between the two families, the three brothers were adopted.”
After a few weeks, the two sisters were still in foster care, which broke Verbarendse’s heart.
Verbarendse put a guilt trip on her husband and sister-in-law and it worked. “Together we decided to adopt both sisters, too. We now have Parcheesi, Kerplunk and Mousetrap. Lynn has Copito and Bananagram.”
Verbarendse and Steele give credit to Christine and Scott Dugan, the foster parents who took care of the five kittens for two to three months.
“They are all affectionate and have some similarities being siblings, but they also have quite unique personalities.”
Although the Fun & Games litter is divided between two households, they do have play dates a few times a week at Steele’s home.
“My 94-year-old mother-in-law” who lives with Steele, said Verbarendse, “loves these kittens and knows them by name. My mother-in-law’s caregiver is South American and speaks Spanish to Lynn’s kittens, so her kittens are bilingual.”
The two families said they have always adopted rescues.
“My father-in-law, who was a pastor, always said that our home was heaven to animals. All of these kittens are amazing,” Verbarendse said.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Aksana is a gorgeous and sweet Husky mix who is just over 2 years old and weighs 55 pounds.
Aksana is a sweet dog who gets along with other dogs and people. She loves to go on leashed walks and explore.
Atticus is an attentive and sweet dog who is just over 1 year old and weighs 23 pounds. He is treat-motivated.
Atticus enjoys spending his day playing in the yard, basking in the sun and then relaxing on a chair at night.
He does get along with other dogs and loves leash walks.
These and other animals are w for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
The animal shelter will be closed Thanksgiving Day.
Española Humane: If Black Beauty were about a dog instead of a horse, Valerie would be the star. This gorgeous gal is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and goes home with six months of free heartworm prevention. She is at Puppy Patch at Ojo Santa Fe Spa Resort and can be viewed by appointment.
Four-year-old, 12-pound cat Heffalump is gorgeous and sweet. She is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.
Walk-in adopters welcome from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Apply at espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662.
Felines & Friends: Six-month-old kittens Rocky, Penny and Heidi were rescued by a good Samaritan and brought to Felines & Friends. Rocky is a sweet boy with an orange nose, white bib and paws and brown tabby body. He can be a bit shy but enjoys petting and attention. Rocky and his sisters are well-socialized and especially playful with other cats. If not adopted with a littermate, Rocky should have a playmate at his new home.
The perfect companion kitten is Grimalkin Joe. This sweet, 6-month-old cat is great with kids and loves to be picked up. He plays well with other cats and also alone. Joe is a playful kitten, so he would need to be adopted to a home with another young cat or a playful cat-friendly dog.
Apply at FandFnm.org.
Dew Paws Rescue: Mia and Trixie are 9-week-old female Chihuahua mix puppies who should weigh no more than 10 to
12 pounds when grown. Mia and Trixie are scheduled to be vaccinated and microchipped. Call 505-412-9096 or visit
The Horse Shelter: Pearl is a 6-year-old beautiful cremello mare who has had training under saddle. She still needs an experienced rider to help her advance.
She is working on being calmer at a walk and trot.
Pearl is a good size for most people at 14 hands high and about
900 pounds. She knows her ground work and is good at getting in the trailer.
Pearl will need an adopter willing to take the time to gain her trust and allow her to advance at her own pace. Call 505-577-4041 or go to thehorseshelter.org.