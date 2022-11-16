In May, a litter of five kittens was rescued from a wildfire in Las Vegas, N.M. Their mother had run off, and the litter was rescued by Felines & Friends.

The 1-month-old kittens were nicknamed the Fun & Games litter by their foster mother, who felt they’d had such a rough start that they should be given fun names.

Hollis Verbarendse, her husband and sister-in-law Lynn Steele drove from Albuquerque one afternoon to meet the litter.

