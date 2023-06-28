Watching 9-month-old Zorrow, one would never be able to tell he was once on a euthanasia list.

Zorrow, a black Labrador-mix, was on a list in Portales when Dew Paws Rescue rescued him in November.

After Donna Leshne, founder of Dew Paws Rescue, rescued Zorrow, a veterinarian diagnosed him with parvovirus, a highly contagious virus. Zorrow was fortunate to survive the potentially deadly disease.

