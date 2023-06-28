Watching 9-month-old Zorrow, one would never be able to tell he was once on a euthanasia list.
Zorrow, a black Labrador-mix, was on a list in Portales when Dew Paws Rescue rescued him in November.
After Donna Leshne, founder of Dew Paws Rescue, rescued Zorrow, a veterinarian diagnosed him with parvovirus, a highly contagious virus. Zorrow was fortunate to survive the potentially deadly disease.
However, the veterinarian also discovered Zorrow has a kneecap that pops out of its normal location, a conditon called a luxating patella.
The veterinarian gave Leshne the option to amputate Zorrow’s right hind leg, but Leshne decided to get a second opinion.
Leshne contacted Chris Head of All 4 Paws. Head specializes in pet orthotics and prosthetics.
Head received his prosthesis training for people in 2007 in Chicago.
Head, who wears a prosthetic due to a birth defect, took a trip to Colorado and decided the mountains were the place for him.
Sending out résumés in Colorado, Head said he “heard a voice in his head” telling him to send a résumé to OrthoPets.
Located in Westminster, Colo., OrthoPets provides orthotic and prosthetic treatment for pets. Six days after Head put the résumé in the mail, he was mentoring under the founder of OrthoPets, Martin Kaufmann.
Head made over 1,200 braces at OrthoPets before moving two years ago to Moriarty.
Upon examination, Head thought that it would be better to try a brace on Zorrow before a leg amputation.
“Zorrow is a tough one,” said Head. “I’m not sure a brace is the solution, but I know that amputation is not; so I wanted to try the brace.”
Orthotics and prosthetics for an animal are often less expensive than surgery or amputation. With Zorrow, Head donated his time and the brace.
Today, Zorrow wears his brace when he is out playing with other dogs at his foster home or when he goes for a walk.
Head said: “I would rather it not be on them [the animals] when they are just laying around in the house or sleeping. Some people put it on and leave it on all day. I wear a prosthetic, and sometimes it is nice to have a break from it. I imagine dogs feel the same way, but they have never told me.”
Anyone interested in contacting Head can reach him at All4PawsOP@yahoo.com.
Zorrow, who Head believes will not grow much bigger and require a larger brace, is ready for adoption.
He has shown he is great with other dogs and cats and older kids.
An enclosed yard would be great for him to spend time outdoors basking in the sun and exercising with his new brace.
Anyone interested in adopting Zorrow may contact Leshne at 505-412-9096 or email info
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Mario is a happy-go-lucky 2-year-old dog who’s always up for an adventure. This big-hearted goofball dreams of romping around and catching the wind in his floppy ears during a thrilling car ride.
Mario’s superpower? Not realizing just how big he is as he’ll squeeze into a person’s lap. Mario may pull a little on walks, prefers hanging out with people over other dogs. He is looking for a home where he can be the one and only.
Luigi is a daring and dashing 2-year-old dog, bursting with energy and a passion for adventure.
He knows several commands and catches balls like a pro. Once warmed up, he becomes a loyal cuddle bug, yearning for love and attention. Luigi is the ideal companion for thrill-seekers who appreciate his charm.
Adopt Mario or Luigi or meet other pets looking for homes at the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. For more information, call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610.
Dew Paws Rescue: Bruna is a 6-year-old female German shepherd. Bruna weighs 50 pounds, is full of personality, is medically vetted and vaccinated and is good with other dogs. To foster or adopt, call 505-412-9096 or email infodewpaws@gmail.com.
Española Humane: Love is a 5-year-old, 49-pound black dog who is heartworm positive. She has started heartworm treatment and will continue treatment at no cost to her adopters. She is at Top Dog Pet Resort to give her a cozy, cushy break from shelter life. Email sara@espanolahumane.org to meet the dog.
Ken is a blond, blue-eyed cat who is cheerful and chatty and makes the cutest happy noises when he head-bops. Ken is
3 years old, weighs 7 pounds and is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. His adoption fee is waived.
The shelter is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call 505-753-8662 or visit
Felines & Friends: Three-year-old Milo and 2-year-old Jenna were injured, stray cats when brought to Felines & Friends. Milo loves attention, especially head rubs. Milo’s shy little sister Jenna looks to him for protection. They might enjoy a home together. Brown-and-white tabby Click and black cat Clack were rescued as teensy starving 3-week-old orphans. Now
10 weeks old and healthy, these playful energetic brothers have been raised in a foster home along with older cats and small dogs. They should be adopted with each other or another young cat as a playmate.
Cats have been spayed or neutered, microchipped, tested and vaccinated. Most are socialized in foster homes. Apply to adopt at FandFnm.org.
The Horse Shelter: Dancer is a 6-year-old sorrel mare. She is working with a trainer. She is improving slowly and is learning to relax under saddle. Dancer seems to be on a mission at any gait, including a walk. She requires an advanced intermediate rider. Dancer stands at 14.1 hands high and weighs 850 pounds.
Anyone interested in adopting Dancer or any other horse may call 505-577-4041 or go to