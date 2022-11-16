A tiny tabby has survived after she was found lifeless in a snow-covered crate just inside the gate of Española Humane’s overnight drop yard.
The 1-month-old kitten named Elsa was left out in Sunday night’s snowstorm.
A dry and protected overhang was just two steps further, and heated, and secure overnight boxes for cats, kittens and puppies are just beneath the overhang.
When staff arrived to work Monday morning and saw a strange lump of snow, they dug out the crate and found the kitten inside didn’t have a heartbeat and her body temperature was so cold it didn’t even register on a thermometer.
Despite the odds, the Española Humane team worked desperately to warm the kitten and revive her. After hours on oxygen in a warming box, IV fluids and other treatments, Elsa slowly revived.
Her pelvis is broken, but with tender love and time in foster care, she now has a second chance at a new beginning.
Española Humane asks that in cold weather, pet owners offer plenty of straw bedding to outdoor pets to keep them warm. Blankets get wet and cold, and hay doesn’t insulate.
Feed stores sell bales of straw, and Española Humane offers free straw.
Española Humane has an overnight drop off location. If a pet is found or an owner needs to surrender one, try to keep the pet warm and dry until the morning when animal control officers, shelter or rescue people can be contacted.