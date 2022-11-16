Elsa One.jpeg

Elsa was dropped off Sunday night outside Española Humane shelter, and snow covered her crate Monday morning when the staff arrived. She appeared lifeless, but the staff worked hard to revive her.

 

 

 Courtesy photo

A tiny tabby has survived after she was found lifeless in a snow-covered crate just inside the gate of Española Humane’s overnight drop yard.

The 1-month-old kitten named Elsa was left out in Sunday night’s snowstorm.

A dry and protected overhang was just two steps further, and heated, and secure overnight boxes for cats, kittens and puppies are just beneath the overhang.

