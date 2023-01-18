S.F. animal shelter’s ‘Name Your Own Price’ event continues
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society’s “Name Your Own Price” event continues at the shelter, 100 Caja Del Rio Road, and offsite locations. The promotion does not include shelter heroes.
More than 100 animals are available for adoption. The shelter’s adoption team will be at PetSmart, 3561 Zafarano Drive, from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Animals are spayed or neutered, microchipped and have age appropriate vaccinations. Visit SFHumaneSociety.org
Current events, other issues to be discussed on ‘Pet Chat’
This week on Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi, the pair discuss pet-related headlines, including a new Food and Drug Adminstration rule will save animals from being test animals and new electronic devices to help pets and their families. Plus, what do you do if your dog doesn’t like the snow and needs to go to relieve itself outside?
Pet Chat airs 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday on KTRC 1260 AM and 103.7 FM. The show also streams on SantaFe.com. Email the hosts at petchat@santafe.com.
Artist donates calendars to Santa Fe animal shelter
New Mexico animal artist Lori Faye Bock, who publishes greeting cards and original paintings, presented the staff and volunteers at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society with her 2023 wall calendar.
The Abiquiú artist has been a mainstay for the past two decades in Santa Fe and Taos galleries with her whimsical and colorful paintings of domestic and farm animals and birds. Bock turned her print Sanctuary into a wall calendar.