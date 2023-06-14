Kindred Spirits Animal Sanctuary will be hosting a workshop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at its site, 3749-A State Road 14. Owners with a larger dog with arthritis are encouraged to attend.

The workshop, Acupuncture and Laser Treatment for Wellness in the Senior Dog, will be given by Audrey Shannon and costs $35. Sign up at kindredspiritsnm.org on the donation page or call 505-660-1402.

