Kindred Spirits Animal Sanctuary will be hosting a workshop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at its site, 3749-A State Road 14. Owners with a larger dog with arthritis are encouraged to attend.
The workshop, Acupuncture and Laser Treatment for Wellness in the Senior Dog, will be given by Audrey Shannon and costs $35. Sign up at kindredspiritsnm.org on the donation page or call 505-660-1402.
Santa Fe animal shelter hosting Show Up For Dogs Day
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is hosting Show Up For Dogs Day, an event to promote the Faithful 50 volunteer recruitment campaign, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the facility, 100 Caja del Rio.
The shelter will have a meet and greet with volunteers and dogs from the Pet Outreach program as well as Meet Our Dogs shelter tours.
Visitors can sign up as a Faithful 50 volunteer and then get a short training session with the behavior team and experienced volunteers.
A Faithful 50 volunteer can walk and socialize with shelter dogs whenever the shelter is open.
‘Pet Chat’ discusses 3-3-3 Rule when adopting a new pet
Whether a person rescues an older dog, a puppy or a cat, many pets follow the 3-3-3 Rule when acclimating to their new family.
This week on Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi, the hosts present the stages adopted pets deal with during the first three days, three weeks and three months in their new home. Plus, the pair discuss Disneyland’s secret feral cats and the wackiest pet names. Pet Chat airs 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday on KTRC 1260 AM and 103.7 FM.