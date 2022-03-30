Pinto, Coconut, Bagheera and Shadow were born to their rescued mother Cleo (aka Boo) while being fostered by Molly Duncan of Santa Fe. It was clear Cleo would give birth within a week, so Duncan created several cozy birthing places throughout her home. Cleo chose none of those, deciding to give birth in a cat tree cubby.
Cleo’s litter grew up healthy and strong under the watchful eye of Cleo and foster mom, Duncan. When they were old enough, Duncan gradually introduced the babies to her own pets, including Willie (male cat), Sonja (female cat) and Amber (female puppy), all rescues.
By meeting friends and family at an early age, the kittens learned that people and pets are fun, helping to prepare them for happy adoptions.
While in foster care, the kittens received routine care arranged by Felines & Friends, which had rescued Cleo. Felines & Friends also arranged for vaccinations and spaying or neutering surgery at a little over 4 months old.
When they were ready for forever homes, Duncan, a graphic designer, helped the kittens find their new families by posting flyers around town and hosting meet and greets at her home.
Soon, Shadow went home to New York City with a gorgeous young model, where the duo regularly participate in photo shoots together.
Little Coconut was adopted by a vet tech at Smith’s Veterinary, who fell in love on one of the vet visits. Mama Cleo found her forever home with a sweet woman in Santa Fe. And Pinto and Bagheera? In September 2020, Molly and her husband Woody quickly realized they’d already found their forever family — their foster parents.
“Whenever we foster, we eventually introduce our fosters to our pets. First, we use blankets or beds to share smells. Then, we might bring one of our cats in to meet the fosters on a leash. After a cute little bit of hissing, they make friends. These intros can take a long time, even months, but this kind of experience at a young age is a huge thing to encourage adoption, because so many adopters already have pets, especially dogs. Our puppy was basically raised by cats, and certainly thinks she is one, so she is great with kittens.
“We also fenced in our backyard as a catio, so that our pets and our fosters can safely learn about and enjoy the world outside. Everyone loves lounging in the sun, watching birds and rolling in the dirt.”
Adopting Pinto and Bagheera wasn’t part of the Duncans’ plan. “But they were the kittens we would have chosen anyway,” Molly Duncan said. “We love that they were born in this house and never left.”
The Duncans have fostered several other litters of kittens since Cleo and her litter and enjoy the experience.
“It’s been so heartwarming to hear about their lives, being loved and loving life. We get so attached to the fosters, but watching them grow, both here and in their forever homes is incredibly enriching. It’s been a great experience for our family, too — we have two teens who benefit from having foster care responsibilities and giving back to their community.”
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Clovis is a dapper 2-year-old mixed-breed boy who has some German shepherd in him. Clovis was a bit shy when he came to the shelter, but he is now an exuberant and friendly guy.
His previous guardian said 78-pound Clovis has been around children and cats.
Two-year-old Marmalade is an orange tabby domestic short-haired cat who is gentle and sweet. Marmalade weighs
10 pounds.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit Visit SFHumaneSociety.org with questions.
Española Humane: Dusk, thanks to her foster family’s care, survived a long bout with distemper.
This 5-month-old hound/terrier mix recovered and is thriving, running and playing. Dusk is crazy about other dogs and loves to dance, or maybe bounce, while her people dance.
Layla is a 3-year-old medium-haired gal who loves to perch on a cat tree, cruise the cat room and take a nap in a patch of sunshine.
Call 504-753-8662 or go to www.espanola
Felines & Friends: Black-and-white fluff ball Harry came to Felines & Friends when his owner moved and could not take all nine of her cats with her. Handsome Harry is 7 years old with a sweet and very outgoing disposition. He loves attention, petting and saying hello to other cats.
Orange Maine Coon mix Samson came from the same household and is being fostered with three other Main Coons mixes: AJ, Sunset and Morning Glory. Samson is a sweet, slightly shy 6-year-old cat who melts into your hand when you pet him. This long-haired crew loves being brushed and pampered. They get along well with each other but could take some time to adjust to a new home.
To meet Harry, Samson or other cats seeking forever homes, complete an application at FandFnm.org.
Dew Paws Rescue: William and Harry are waiting for their forever home together. Sweet and mild mannered, both are under 1 year old, good with other pets, and are medically vetted. Call 505-412-9096 or go to infodewpaws@gmail.com for more information.
The Horse Shelter: Cinnamon is a gorgeous chestnut mare and Indian horse. She came in with her mother, Chica.
Over the past couple of years with volunteer support, she has let down her guard and she is more trusting, friendly and loving.
Cinnamon and many other horses are available for adoption at The Horse Shelter.
For more information, visit TheHorseShelter.org or call 505-577-2193.
