In 2014, Jaxx, a 16½ hands-high thoroughbred gelding, arrived at The Horse Shelter not knowing that he would soon be living his best life. Jaxx was surrendered when his family could no longer take care of him.
Gilly Slayter, a local horse trainer and barn manager at Via Nova Training Center in Lamy, heard of Jaxx’s surrender and stepped in to adopt him. Having helped train Jaxx for his former owners, Slayter said, “The timing could not have been better. Knowing Jaxx’s sweet disposition, it wasn’t a hard decision to make.”
When Jaxx arrived at the barn in Lamy in 2018, “We began to ride him and realized that his career under saddle was nearing its end, but his career as an ambassador at Via Nova Training Center was only the beginning,” Slayter said.
“He loves positive reinforcement and seems to be quite proud of himself after every session," she said. "His gentle demeanor has made him a great horse to work with participants. He never gets frustrated and shows this utmost patience with everyone.”
Jaxx is a beautiful 22-year-old, off-the-track racehorse who is registered with the Jockey Club, has gone from jumping in the open fields as an event horse to being a demonstration horse. Jaxx is living a purposeful life and will be well cared for the rest of his life.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Mona is an amazing 11-year-old Chinese Shar-Pei mix who weighs about 70 pounds. She has been at the shelter since February. Mona loves to receive pets and attention and really enjoys going on walks. She has done well with other dogs her size and enjoys playgroups. Mona even knows how to shake.
Mr. Charles is such a sweet cat. He is a handsome and loving 10-pound, 1-year-old domestic shorthair who is neutered. Mr. Charles has mesmerizing yellow eyes. He is really friendly and leans in for pets.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours during the pandemic are by appointment from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit sfhumanesociety.org to schedule an appointment.
Española Humane: Violet is a fancy tuxedo cat with luxurious long hair. She is 2 years old, weighs 13 pounds and is spayed, vaccinated. and microchipped, Her adoption fees is $40.
Rocket is a 1-year-old, 45 pound blue heeler. He loves all people and dogs, and enjoys rompin’ and rollin’ with his buddies in the play yards. Rocket is in foster care learning new tricks, and he’s neutered, vaccinated, dewormed, microhipped, and goes home with six months of heartworm prevention for an $80 adoption fee.
Apply at www.espanolahumane.org.
Dew Paws Rescue: Taco, is a 3-year-old shepherd mix. He weighs 60 pounds and is a bit shy. He would make a great companion in an adult home. For more informatio,n call 505-412-9096 or email infodewpaws@gmail.com
Felines & Friends: Marnee is a very sweet, social cat with gorgeous green eyes and soft fur. Marnee would probably adjust to a home with children or a cat-friendly dog. She is about 1 year old and can be seen at the Adoption Center at Petco.
Billy Bob is a sweet, talkative, friendly boy that is FIV positive, but otherwise is in good health. He is extremely lovable and a wonderful cat. He is 16 years old. His best friend, Bekka, is a big girl with adorable markings. She loves to be snuggled and is 13 years old. This pair of senior kitties need to be fostered or adopted together. They can be seen by appointment.
The Horse Shelter: Polly is a 7-year-old, sorrel mare who has slowly become braver and more confident while being ridden.
She has shown a little more “go” in her lope, especially on the trails. Polly can be heavy and pushy at times in her steering and stopping, but is improving in training.
She is still green and requires an advanced rider or the willingness to engage a trainer’s help in progressing her training. Her adoption fee is $500.
and many other horses are available for adoption at The Horse Shelter in Cerrillos. For more information, call 505-577-2193 or visit thehorseshelter.org.
