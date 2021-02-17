The New Mexico Wildlife Center received an injured golden eagle who was found in early January west of Ojito on the Jicarilla Apache Nation. Weak and unable to fly, a Jicarilla game and fish officer took the bird to the center.
Examination and X-rays showed the eagle had suffered fractures to his left leg, was infested with feather lice and was suffering from lead poisoning.
Once stabilized, the eagle was taken to Cottonwood Veterinary Clinic for surgery to fix his leg. For a couple of days after surgery, he was kept in a small basket to prop him up in a comfortable position.
The eagle was also treated for lead poisoning. It is too soon to tell if the bird will be returned to the wild.
Shelter hosting movie to raise funds
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society and Magnolia Pictures are hosting a showing of the movie Stray.
Fifty percent of proceeds from the event, which starts March 5, benefit homeless animals in New Mexico.
Stray, directed by Elizabeth Lo, follows three stray dogs as they journey through Turkish society.
The 70-minute film will be available for screening at home. For more information, visit sfhumanesociety.org.
