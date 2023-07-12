Chip the Chihuahua arrived at Española Humane in a state of discomfort: The senior dog had a swollen and painfully infected eye, his mouth was full of rotten teeth, and after a high-grade heart murmur was detected, X-rays revealed his heart was also very enlarged. Chip needed to have his eye surgically removed and all but his back molars extracted.

“We didn’t give up on him,” said Mattie Allen of Española Humane. “In that tiny 3-pound body, we knew he still had big life yet to live — minus all his teeth and his eye, but his giant heart intact.”

Allen knew Nobu Taylor had a family of senior small dogs with heart murmurs, and one was missing both eyes. She knew Chip would fit right in and Taylor would have the experience and veterinary support to help Chip live a long, adventurous and healthy life.

Recommended for you