Chip the Chihuahua arrived at Española Humane in a state of discomfort: The senior dog had a swollen and painfully infected eye, his mouth was full of rotten teeth, and after a high-grade heart murmur was detected, X-rays revealed his heart was also very enlarged. Chip needed to have his eye surgically removed and all but his back molars extracted.
“We didn’t give up on him,” said Mattie Allen of Española Humane. “In that tiny 3-pound body, we knew he still had big life yet to live — minus all his teeth and his eye, but his giant heart intact.”
Allen knew Nobu Taylor had a family of senior small dogs with heart murmurs, and one was missing both eyes. She knew Chip would fit right in and Taylor would have the experience and veterinary support to help Chip live a long, adventurous and healthy life.
Taylor fell in love instantly.
“Mattie is a great fairy godmother to match us with Chip,” Taylor said. “It turns out Chip was the missing piece we didn’t even know we were missing. We can’t be happier. We are so grateful to be chosen as his family — he is absolutely perfect.”
Chip was recently given a skateboard. “He is super curious about many things and quite brave. He loves standing on his new skateboard — he might become a skater boy,” Taylor said.
Chip was also given a YOLO bandana, and it seems to be the motto of Chip’s life: You only live once. No matter what life throws at you, whatever pieces and parts might be missing, live and love with a giant heart for all.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Ten-year-old dog Buddy recently embarked on an adventure to the Plaza, and won over the hearts of everyone he encountered. Buddy enjoys car rides, walks calmly on a leash and displays excellent manners around dogs and people. He has boundless energy and adaptability, which make him an ideal companion for long walks and outdoor exploration.
Medium-sized dog Blue is energetic and affectionate. The 4-year-old dog is described as a creature of routine. While she adores playtime with others, her excitement can sometimes make her a bit pushy with fellow dogs. Blue also likes car rides and is open to meeting new people.
These and other pets are available for adoption at the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road. The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. For more information, call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610.
Española Humane: Rooster, a cat, was found in the desert with a punctured cornea, a crooked ear and other wounds. Shelter veterinarians removed the damaged eye and healed his wounds. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and his adoption fee is waived.
Five-month-old Benz is a small dog who weigh 27 pounds. She is a sweet, shy girl who is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and comes with six months of free heartworm prevention.
The shelter is open to walk-in adopters from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Dew Paws Rescue: Two- to 3-year-old Chihuahua-Jack Russell terrier mix Miss Kelley had a litter of puppies and is ready for adoption. Anyone interested in fostering or adopting may call 505-412-9096 or email infodewpaws@gmail.com.
Felines & Friends: Three-month-olds Moppet, Marbles, Meatball, Millie, Mordor and Myrtle were born shortly after their mother, Mirabella, was rescued.
Myrtle is a spunky little black female who learned to play and cuddle from an early age. The litter enjoys attention from other cats and people. They will do well in just about any household if adopted with a sibling or into a home with another young cat.
One-year-old Mirabella is a petite and sweet little tabby mother who proudly showed off her babies while seeking pets from visitors. Mirabella is ready for a home of her very own where she can play and run around like a kitten. She is gentle with good manners and is easily picked up and held. Mirabella might be happy in a home as an only cat or paired with the right gentle cat.
Apply at FandFnm.org or visit Petco. Cats are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Most have been socialized in foster homes.
The Horse Shelter: Wrangler is a 22-year-old sorrel gelding who is looking for a home as a nonriding horse. Wrangler gets along with mares and geldings and tends to be at the bottom of the pecking order in his herd. Visit thehorseshelter.org or call 505-577-4041.