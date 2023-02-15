Silver, a 5-year-old gray gelding, arrived at The Horse Shelter in July from the New Mexico Livestock Board, which found him roaming loose.
Livestock Board officials thought he had been out by himself for a long time, and they were finally able to catch him using food. At intake, Silver would allow himself to be touched but was skittish, and after settling and receiving his veterinarian checks and evaluation, it was clear Silver would need groundwork and saddle training to find a home.
Five months later, Silver was ready for adoption when Ray Padilla rode him at The Horse Shelter in Cerrillos.
“A friend, Kevan Saunders, saw Silver advertised for adoption on Facebook and told me about him. When I tried him, I liked his build and his age. He was a little snotty and standoffish. I also liked those independent-natured qualities about him. I have an affinity for gray horses, as well as red and bay roans.”
After he rode Silver, Padilla, an experienced horseman, said, “I need him and he needs me.”
Silver was adopted by Padilla and renamed Peanuts.
Padilla grew up in Santa Fe riding horses. Learning from his late brother, Bob Padilla, Ray Padilla competed as a calf roper and worked as a professional trainer. He graduated from New Mexico State University with a degree in animal science, then received his master’s degree in integration of technology from the University of New Mexico. Padilla has been a teacher for 36 years and will retire in June.
He taught seventh grade science at Pojoaque Valley High School and Santa Fe Indian School. Padilla also works as an auctioneer for Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Safari Club, breast cancer awareness, churches and several charity groups.
“I plan to keep training Peanuts and exposing him to new surroundings. I have ridden him in the wilderness already and he will drag a log. I plan to rope on him when he is older and stronger, maybe help at some ranch brandings this summer,” said Padilla.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Three-year-old Kyra weighs about 40 pounds, is very playful, gentle and walks great on a leash.
Luke came to the shelter due to last spring’s wildfires. Now almost 2 years old and weighing 50 pounds, this sweet well-mannered dog knows many commands and has even attended offsite events, interacting with people.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road. The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Española Humane: Debo is a 7-year-old bulldog who weighs 87 pound. He enjoys people and never says no to food. He doesn’t like cats and is choosey about other dogs. His adoption fee is waived, and Debo is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and comes with six months of heartworm prevention.
The shelter is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Spring is a 3-month-old cat who is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.
Feline & Friends: Eight-year-old Chrissy is a big fan of being petted between her ears, and she likes soft blankets. Chrissy is easily scared by bolder cats but may be happy paired with an easygoing cat.
Four-month-old kittens Heck, Gosh, Golly and Gee Whiz are in foster care. Torbie Heck is a bit shy but super loving and sweet. She purrs instantly when touched and will meow while nuzzling her head against a person. She enjoys other cats and should be adopted with her brother Golly. Meet the pair at Petco.
Visit FandFnm.org to schedule a meet and greet with Chrissy and over 150 adoptable cats and kittens. All cats are vaccinated, microchipped and spayed or neutered.
Dew Paws Rescue: Bear is a young adult stray who is being taken care of by a good Samaritan.
Bear is a flat-coat retriever, good on leash and knows basic commands. Bear would be best in a home with no cats or chickens. Call 505-412-9096 or go to infodewpaws@gmail.com.
The Horse Shelter: Nola is a 17-year-old bay thoroughbred-type mare who stands 15 hands high. Nola is easy to catch, leads well and is ready for adoption as a well-mannered companion, nonriding horse. Call 505-577-4041 or go to thehorseshelter.org.