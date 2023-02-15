Silver, a 5-year-old gray gelding, arrived at The Horse Shelter in July from the New Mexico Livestock Board, which found him roaming loose.

Livestock Board officials thought he had been out by himself for a long time, and they were finally able to catch him using food. At intake, Silver would allow himself to be touched but was skittish, and after settling and receiving his veterinarian checks and evaluation, it was clear Silver would need groundwork and saddle training to find a home.

Five months later, Silver was ready for adoption when Ray Padilla rode him at The Horse Shelter in Cerrillos.