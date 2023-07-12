It’s July. It’s hot. It’s enervating. My brain has stopped working. (Let’s share a moment of empathy for those folks in the South and those working outside here in Santa Fe — the roofers, the landscapers and gardeners, the road workers and the construction folks).
My question is, how do we approach heat? Not drink lots of water, stay out of the sun, use sunscreen and pray your garden doesn’t wither in front of your eyes, but mentally? What are we to do when heat permeates our lives?
Our civilization’s model depends on ignoring the summer’s heat and winter storms. (Oh, a wondrous gift now.) We must keep our schedules, go to work, be brilliant or at least competent. In the back of our minds is the sense, paraphrased from the Bhagavad Gita, “If I did not work, these worlds would perish.”
I take issue with that, especially when the temperature rises into the high 80s. My thesis is summer, especially when it is hot, is a time to indulge in idleness.
For evidence, I look no further than our Great Pyrenees, Toby.
He and his pack partner, Maisie, have given up on activities — chasing each other around the house, barking at every slight, and have chosen instead to rest on our couches in front of the fan for the remainder of the month. They watch us trying mightily to be industrious (we’re Americans, after all), and I think they wonder about our sanity. Remember, in the 1930s, English songwriter Noël Coward wrote only “Mad dogs and Englishman go out in the noonday sun.” Our dogs must think that song is off a bit, that it is more accurate to say mad humans go out in the noonday sun.
To be clear, I am not suggesting that we quit our jobs. (Most of us cannot.) Instead, it is all the other stuff we do, the endless list of chores: taking children to activities, weeding gardens, shopping, laundry, working out, running (our dogs, in July, really wonder about that one), going out, just in general being busy every hour of the day. In contrast to our dogs, it’s as if we have an aversion, a fear of being idle. A fear of, on hot days just sitting in front of a fan, mind empty and solely focused on being comfortable.
Guilt plays a large part. My maternal grandmother, Cici, forever told me that keeping busy was the antidote to most of our troubles. I don’t think she ever sat for more than five minutes. I hear her every time I head for the couch. (“Why aren’t you reorganizing your closet?” she asks.)
Our dogs, in contrast, may feel guilty when caught counter surfing, but arising from a three-hour nap in the middle of the afternoon does not make them feel guilt. They just look at us with an expression that says, “What’s up?”
Of course, there is also the fear of missing out. If we allow ourselves to be idle, our electronics off, no social media, just us lounging, we might miss the latest news story or gossip from work. Trust me, 99% of what is happening now is unimportant.
Finally, it can be a fearful thing to be alone with ourselves with no distractions. What thoughts might bubble up? What if nothing bubbles up? What if, like our dogs, we doze off? (To be clear, as an adult, you have permission from the universe to nap on a warm afternoon.)
A good life has a rhythm. There are times to be industrious and there are times to be idle. There are times to be creative and problem solve, and there are times to just stare out the window and watch the wind caress the trees and the tall grass. Dogs seem to grasp this concept more fully than us; they know there are times for zoomies and times to just check out.
I suggest listing all the things that need to be done this summer. Then cross out half of them. Commit the time you’ve gained to idleness, to just being. The planet will still spin, the important stuff will get done, and the rest can wait until September when it’s cool.
To twist an old saying, an idle mind is a beautiful thing. So, grab a lemonade, hit the couch, scooch your dog over and do nothing. It will shock your kids and worry your partner, but your dog will understand.
Hersch Wilson’s new book, Dog Lessons: Learning the Important Stuff from Our Best Friends, will be available Sept. 5 wherever books are sold. It is a meditation on the powerful presence of dogs in our lives and the transformative lessons they can teach us about love, loyalty, grief, zoomies and more.