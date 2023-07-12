It’s July. It’s hot. It’s enervating. My brain has stopped working. (Let’s share a moment of empathy for those folks in the South and those working outside here in Santa Fe — the roofers, the landscapers and gardeners, the road workers and the construction folks).

My question is, how do we approach heat? Not drink lots of water, stay out of the sun, use sunscreen and pray your garden doesn’t wither in front of your eyes, but mentally? What are we to do when heat permeates our lives?

Our civilization’s model depends on ignoring the summer’s heat and winter storms. (Oh, a wondrous gift now.) We must keep our schedules, go to work, be brilliant or at least competent. In the back of our minds is the sense, paraphrased from the Bhagavad Gita, “If I did not work, these worlds would perish.”

