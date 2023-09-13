Kino is a wicked smart Shih Tzu mini-poodle cross, who is almost 3 years old. His guardians, Nick Latterell and John Shepherd of Eden Prairie, Minn., noted early on Kino seemed frustrated because people couldn’t understand what he wanted. He would bark a lot. It was hard for Latterell and Shepherd to discern whether Kino wanted to go outside, get a toy, play with him or it was time to eat — just lots of barking.

To help, Latterell and Shepherd turned to Fluent Pet (fluent.pet) and discovered the world of augmentative and alternative communication or AAC. Speech pathologists have traditionally used AAC to assist people with severe language problems, for example, post stroke, to communicate. Researchers, notably Christina Hunger, a speech pathologist in California (hungerforwords.com), began to ponder, what if we used some of the same AAC tools for dogs? The tool is a series of buttons expressing a recorded word or phrase when pressed. Hunger experimented with her dog, Stella. Stella began using the buttons to request “outside” or “play.” She soon became fluent enough to recognize and use almost 45 words and use them in combinations.

In a word, a movement was born.

