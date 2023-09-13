Kino is a wicked smart Shih Tzu mini-poodle cross, who is almost 3 years old. His guardians, Nick Latterell and John Shepherd of Eden Prairie, Minn., noted early on Kino seemed frustrated because people couldn’t understand what he wanted. He would bark a lot. It was hard for Latterell and Shepherd to discern whether Kino wanted to go outside, get a toy, play with him or it was time to eat — just lots of barking.
To help, Latterell and Shepherd turned to Fluent Pet (fluent.pet) and discovered the world of augmentative and alternative communication or AAC. Speech pathologists have traditionally used AAC to assist people with severe language problems, for example, post stroke, to communicate. Researchers, notably Christina Hunger, a speech pathologist in California (hungerforwords.com), began to ponder, what if we used some of the same AAC tools for dogs? The tool is a series of buttons expressing a recorded word or phrase when pressed. Hunger experimented with her dog, Stella. Stella began using the buttons to request “outside” or “play.” She soon became fluent enough to recognize and use almost 45 words and use them in combinations.
In a word, a movement was born.
To be sure, the question, “Can animals understand language?” has been asked for decades, often colored by the fact we want to believe they can. At the turn of the 20th century, a horse, Hans, seemed to demonstrate the ability to count. His trainer would ask Hans to count the number of people in a crowd. He would tap his hoof until he got the correct number. This would astonish the gathered crowd and seemed to demonstrate that not only could Hans understand language, but he could also do arithmetic. But after further research, it turned out Hans wasn’t counting. He was responding to the subtle cues of his trainer and the crowd. They’d get tense as he got close to the correct number and then cheer and sigh in relief when he got to the right one — and Hans would stop tapping. In the study of animal behavior, this became known as the “Clever Hans” effect. Animals, especially we would think dogs, are masters at picking up on cues from people.
Yet the ability of dogs to use AAC seems to be a step change, especially for the right dog.
And Kino is the right kind of dog. It took him about four weeks of watching Latterell and Shepherd modeling behavior — pressing the button for “outside,” saying “outside,” and then opening the door, before Kino started using the buttons, first with his nose and then with his paws.
Latterell and Shepherd kept it simple at first with a few words, like “toy,” “upstairs,” “play” and “outside.”
After a few months, they noticed a few things. First, Kino seemed a lot less frustrated with people, and second, Kino used the word buttons in combination. For example, he’d press “toy, “upstairs,” “outside” in sequence, seemingly meaning that he wanted to take his toy that was upstairs out to the yard.
Shepherd recommended never having a button for “treat” because all day long, all owners would hear is “treat, treat, treat.” A cautionary tale.
Here, I want to pause and consider the ramifications of using AAC for dogs. Two things.
First, Laurel Braitman, a science historian and expert in mental illness in animals, said, “We will always be one animal wondering about the emotional experience of another animal.” AAC may bring us closer to a better understanding of what our dogs are thinking and feeling.
Second, two scientific revolutions have moved people from thinking we are the center of the universe to understanding we are deeply connected to the natural world. First was Galileo Galilei pronouncing the Earth circled the sun, not vice versa. Next was Darwin and the Theory of Evolution.
Here is a third: We live in a world of sentient beings. That dogs can communicate with us through words is one piece of evidence that animals think, feel and suffer. How will we feel when a pig, using AAC, asks simply to go outside or to not be killed? These are the questions we face as we understand we live in a world of thinking and feeling beings. Like all revolutions it challenges our thinking and our sense of who we are on this planet that teems with life.