Last week I received an email from the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society about a class on dogfighting. For a moment, I thought I had entered a parallel universe. "They're teaching dogfighting?"
I had to call.
And I was quickly disabused. It was a class on how to stop dogs from fighting.
That, in our universe, made sense.
I signed up for the course and dragged my brother, Joey Wilson, out to the shelter for the class. Joey and his wife, Linda, are guardians of one of the sweetest Staffordshire bull terriers in Santa Fe, Baron. Baron, a rescue, is part of that much-maligned group of dogs that also includes American pit bulls.
Now you are probably thinking: a class on stopping dogfights and the guardian of a dog who belongs to an allegedly aggressive breed.
Exactly what should happen, right?
But here is the rub. In an April article published in Science titled "Ancestry-inclusive dog genomics challenges popular breed stereotypes," the authors noted that "breed" offers little predictive value for individual dog behavior, accounting for only 9 percent of the variation in behavior. The authors continued, "Breed should not be used to inform decisions [about behavior] relating to the selection of a pet dog."
Or, as my daughter constantly reminds me, it's not the dog; it's people who cause aggressiveness. (She uses more colorful language about the people she deems bad dog guardians.)
Thus, under the right circumstances, any dog of any breed can find themselves in a fight. At the shelter, with multiple dogs enduring the stress of being in the shelter, knowing how to stop fights is a crucial skill for the angels who work and volunteer there.
Virginia Wood, the Behavior Department supervisor, taught the class we attended. It was for staff and volunteers, but it applies to anyone who is a dog guardian.
In full disclosure, since I was a teen, I have violated all the principles Wood taught. I've tried to stop dogfights by yelling, kicking, running through two dogs, hosing them down and getting in between them. Yes, I've been — probably deservedly — bitten in the process.
Here is what I learned in class.
First, don't get hurt. Besides being dangerous for you, a dog that bites a human can find themselves quarantined. If you get bit and end up in urgent care, the staff must report it to animal control.
Next, stay calm. This is hard when two (or more) dogs are going at it. However, screaming and yelling will add to the chaos and amp up the dogs. Also, it's hard to solve problems when you're upset. Next, please resist the urge to hit or kick (I learned the hard way). Remember, dogfights are rarely "to the death." We want to stop the fight as quickly and painlessly as possible, which takes some thinking. The key is to be calm and "authoritarian."
Don't get between the dogs (aka, don't get near the "bitey" end). Don't reach in with your hands. If something is available (backpack, umbrella, branches), put that between them.
You can try to separate them if it's just two dogs and you have a partner. Go at the dogs from behind, wrap your arms around their bellies and pull them apart. Don’t use their collars — too close to the “bitey end.”
If you are alone: Consider having some tools with you when you walk or hike with your dog.
Think noise first. The sound of an old squeaky toy, a Coke can with rocks or an air horn (air horns are a good idea if you're hiking solo) might startle the dogs and stop the fight.
As for more "invasive" tools, the shelter folks don't recommend "pepper spray," primarily because it goes everywhere and you likely will get some in your eyes, rendering you helpless. (There is a pepper gel that shoots a direct spray, again an excellent idea to carry in these weird times.) Throwing water or using a hose on fighting dogs is effective, although it should be used as a last resort because it can traumatize already frightened dogs.
Finally, dogs evolved to be social and "friendly" companions. They have a repertoire of behaviors to avoid fights. Although we can't control other dogs, we can help assure that our dogs are not "aggressive" by treating them with kindness and caring for their needs. And remember, it's not the breed; it's the individual dog.