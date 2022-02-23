The Horse Shelter Resale Store is in need of donations, and can now pick up furniture and quality estate remnants.
The Resale Store, 821 W. San Mateo Road, sells art, jewelry, clothing, furniture, saddles, horse tack and more. Donations are accepted at the store during business hours.
Purchase and donation helps the 70-plus rescue horses at the ranch. Call or text 505-954-137 or go to thehorseshelter.org/store.
Pet dental exams discussed on 'Pet Chat'
Veterinarian Michelle Salob will discuss dental disease and how to prevent it in pets on Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi.
Plus, what happens to pets if you get sick or suddenly die? March is Poison Prevention Awareness Month, and the show wil give some tips on dangers around homes. And if you are a veteran, Modelo Especial wants to "Salute Your Service" with a fee-waived adoption at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society.
Pet Chat airs 9 a.m. Saturday at 3 p.m. Sunday on 1260 AM and 103.7 FM. The show also streams on SantaFe.com.
Pet CPR, first aid class offered
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society will be offering a pet CPR and first aid class in partnership with Front Line Coalition and Pet Tech on March 19. The class is taught via lecture, by certified Pet Tech instructors Kate Klasen and Malinda Malone.
Learn over 50 skills to be prepared in the event of a pet emergency. The hands-on class includes; basic restraint and muzzling, how to identify an emergency, rescue breathing for dogs and cats and how to deal with choking issues.
The eight-hour class, which will be held at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter, includes a handbook, and upon successful completion of the course, participants will receive a certificate to document their training. Space is limited. The cost is $150 with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the homeless animals in the community.
For more information or to sign up, visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
