The Horse Shelter is holding an open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday to show off its herd of 75 horses.
Visitors can learn about how we taking care of the horses, training, volunteer support and adoption programs. There will be tours of the ranch and horse demonstrations. For more information, visit thehorseshelter.org/event/octoberfest.
Española Humane hosts Santa Fe adoption event
Española Humane will have puppies, kittens and foster dogs from 11 a.m. t0 2 p.m. Saturday at Marty’s Meals/Shine Pet Food, 506 W. Cordova Road.
Pets are spayed or neutered and vaccinated.
Start the application process online at espanolahumane.org and create an online account.
In addition to adoptions, the event features information on Española Humane, including foster and volunteer opportunities and other ways to support the organization.
For more information and to see adoptable pets, visit espanolahumane.org.
Santa Fe shelter offers $31 dog adoptions
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society continues to face capacity issues for large dogs. The shelter has announced Wag-o-Ween for all dogs 6-months and older who will be available to adopt for $31 — which includes spaying or neutering, a microchip and vaccinations — through Oct 31.
For more information, visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Santa Fe animal shelter holding raffle, trivia night
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is celebrating Dogtoberfest with a raffle and trivia night starting at 6 p.m. Oct. 21 at Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery.
The event benefits animals that have been at the shelter for an extended time.
Prizes include an overnight stay in Taos Ski Valley and a staycation in Santa Fe complete with hotel accommodations and gift certificates to restaurants and culture attractions.
Visit SFHumaneSociety for more information.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.