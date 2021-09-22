Drought has increased The Horse Shelter’s cost of hay by 21 percent this year, and with the shelter near capacity with 78 horses and an annual feed bill of $120,000, the goal of a fundraiser and auction are to net $50,000.
The online auction runs through 5 p.m. Sunday.
Visit thehorseshelter.org.
Santa Fe animal shelter unveils art show
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society, 100 Caja del Rio Road, recently unveiled a new art show, "Driving Change Through Art." The exhibit is displayed on giant wooden easels along the shelter's driveway. Each painting is an interpretation of a family's pets from local and national artists.
Earlier this year, the shelter sought out pet owners who wanted to see their pet redesigned by volunteer artists to raise funds for the homeless animals in the community.
The display features 12 brightly colored animal murals.
Española Humane to be at pet food store
Española Humane will have puppies and kittens to adopt from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Shine Pet Food, also known as Marty’s Meals, 506 W. Cordova Road.
All pets are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and ready for loving families.
To get a jumpstart on an adoption, start the application process at espanolahumane.org.
In addition to adoptions, the event features information on Española Humane, including foster and volunteer opportunities and other ways to support the organization.
For more information and to see adoptable pets, visit espanolahumane.org.
Bald eagle has successful cataract surgery
Bald eagle Dyami, cared for at the New Mexico Wildlife Center in Española, is recovering from cataract surgery.
Dyami had the surgery at VCA Veterinary Care Animal Hospital and Referral Center in Albuquerque in Aug. 10.
Dyami woke up healthy, yet a little dazed, and with his feathers ruffled. He has been recovering in the wildlife center's hospital. He will continue to be treated with eye drops for at least two weeks, and he should be able to return to his regular home. The surgery was funded through donations.
