In 2017, The Horse Shelter received two mares from the New Mexico Livestock Board. Both were found in the Albuquerque area. One of the two did not trust people.
After quarantine and assessment, The Horse Shelter began working with the horse on her trust issues. She was added to the training program until she became ready for adoption.
Now named Jolene, the 10-year-old sorrel mare was adopted by Kristin Goodman, of Santa Fe, who has spent a lot of time working with the horse.
“Jolene was really sensitive and insecure in the beginning, and I spent time lunging her, going on walks with her in the arroyo and doing bodywork with her. I also had some help with additional training under saddle,” Goodman said.
“Jolene has settled in well with our other two horses and she now feels really good about herself and her position in our herd,” she added. “She is now much more relaxed and is also becoming more secure in herself. We love her.”
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Seven-year-old Coah is a lovely girl. The dog weighs 65 pounds, is a sweetheart and calm. Coah loves to go on walks and lay around.
Kitty is a handsome and gentle 10-pound, 7-year-old domestic short-haired male cat. He has three legs but that doesn’t keep Kitty from getting around. Kitty is very social and vocal and will let people know when he wants to cuddle. Kitty should be an indoor cat.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours during the pandemic are by appointment from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or email adoption@sfhumanesociety.org to schedule an appointment.
Española Humane: Jada is a 1-year-old, 45-pound lab mix. She is in foster care. She is house trained and working on her walking on leash skills. She would make a great running or hiking buddy.
Two-year-old Blu, a dog, and his half blue, half brown eyes and his charming up-down ears bring joy every day. He loves to cuddle and be with people.
Blu would love another playful dog buddy and a big yard to romp around.
Apply at espanolahumane.org.
The Horse Shelter: Rooster is a 24-year-old palomino gelding with a salt and pepper mane. He is a big and kind horse that enjoys attention.
Rooster is blind in his right eye, which was removed. Rooster still has a lot of go in him and is not a beginner’s horse. The adoption fee is $500. For more information on Rooster or other adoptable horses, visit thehorseshelter.org or call 505-577-2193.
Felines & Friends: Torie had her tail amputated after an injury. Torie gets along with other cats and enjoys being petted when not rushed. Her ideal home would be where there are no small children or dogs to scare her. She is about 3 years old and can be seen by appointment.
Reta, a cat, is a little shy at first but is warming up nicely to attention. She gets along well with other cats and is very playful. Her ideal home would be without dogs. Reta is about 1 ½ years old and can be seen by appointment.
Visit fandfnm.org for more information.
