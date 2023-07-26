It was providence when Joan Kelly discovered a newborn buckskin paint colt at The Horse Shelter in March 2021. Kelly works as grants manager for the Carroll Petrie Foundation.

“We received a report with pictures from The Horse Shelter, as they have been receiving a grant through our foundation,” said Kelly. “When I saw the picture of Nacho, I made an appointment to visit the ranch immediately and saw Nacho for the first time as a month-old foal.”

The Horse Shelter offers a sponsorship program in which a person can have a connection with a horse. If a horse is adopted, the supporter may choose another horse to sponsor.

Recommended for you