It was providence when Joan Kelly discovered a newborn buckskin paint colt at The Horse Shelter in March 2021. Kelly works as grants manager for the Carroll Petrie Foundation.
“We received a report with pictures from The Horse Shelter, as they have been receiving a grant through our foundation,” said Kelly. “When I saw the picture of Nacho, I made an appointment to visit the ranch immediately and saw Nacho for the first time as a month-old foal.”
The Horse Shelter offers a sponsorship program in which a person can have a connection with a horse. If a horse is adopted, the supporter may choose another horse to sponsor.
Kelly gave a full sponsorship to Nacho, starting in his early days, with a long-term plan of adopting him when he was old enough.
Over two years later, Nacho went home with Kelly, who will continue his training and help him become a great riding horse. Kelly grew up in Pittsburgh and was a “horse crazy” kid. She acquired her first horse in 1997 and owns an Andalusian gelding riding horse.
Nacho was able to grow up with other young horses at The Horse Shelter, and he was halter trained and groundwork trained. Kelly has started the long training phase for Nacho to become a good riding horse.
“I have done this twice before, from start to finish, and understand what kind of time and immense financial investment it is to get a horse trained,” Kelly said. “The ranch manager, Rhoda Rein, and I agreed that the total expense of horse training is akin to buying a fancy car, but on monthly payments and waiting on the finished product.”
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Luigi is a sweet 2-year-old dog who is bursting with energy and a passion for adventure. He knows several commands, catches balls like a pro and has a nose that rivals a detective’s. Once warmed up, he becomes a loyal cuddle dog, yearning for love and attention. Luigi is the ideal companion for thrill seekers.
Milo is a 2-year-old dog who seems to be a little anxious at first, so he needs someone who can be his calming influence.
These and other pets are available for adoption at the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road. The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. For more information, call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610.
Española Humane: Arlo is a 2-year-old, 58-pound dog who loves all things. He specially loves hiking, and he does well on leash. Arlo will give a high five or shake. His adoption fee is waived.
Wally, a cat, arrived with a life-threatening urinary blockage and surgery saved his life. Wally is now pain-free and ready for a fresh start. His adoption fee is waived.
The shelter is open from 11 a.m to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Visit espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662.
Dew Paws Rescue: Creamsicle is a 3-month-old cat who is scheduled to be neutered next week. He is very affectionate and playful and does well with dogs and children. If you are interested in fostering or adopting, call 505-412-9096 or email infodewpaws@gmail.com.
Felines & Friends: Penstemon, Pussytoes and Snapdragon are 3-month-old Turkish Van mix kittens who have been raised in foster care. Snapdragon is fun loving and plays hard with his siblings before a long nap.
Three-month-old kittens Ellipse, Rhombus, Arc and Acute were rescued with their mom, Line, and raised in a foster home. Turkish Van mix Rhombus is a short-haired black cat with a white bib. This sweet boy is very outgoing and happy.
The kittens need to be adopted with a sibling or into a home with another young cat to play with. They are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Visit the adoption centers at Petco and Teca Tu. Apply to adopt at FandFnm.org.
The Horse Shelter: Fritz is an 11-year-old sorrel gelding. He is saddle trained and he has shown to be steady and reliable. He does have issues that need to be worked on. Fritz stands 15.1 hands high and weighs about 1,100 pounds. To adopt, visit thehorseshelter.org or call 505-577-4041.