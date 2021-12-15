This week on the radio show Pet Chat, the hosts discuss holiday gifts for pets with guest, Laurie Wilson, owner of Teca Tu — a Pawsworthy Pet Emporium. The show will also discuss if owners need pet insurance.
The show airs at 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday on KTRC at 1260 AM and and 103.7 FM. A podcast streams at SantaFe.com. Email the hosts at petchat@santafe.com.
Española Humane receives grant for spaying, neutering
The Santa Fe Community Foundation recently awarded Española Humane a $15,000 grant for free spaying and neutering for pets in Northern New Mexico.
The funds will provide 125 surgeries, which includes free vaccinations and microchips, said Bridget Lindquist, the shelter’s executive director.
“We are so grateful to the Santa Fe Community Foundation, its board of directors and their wonderful donors for this grant and their support for the pets in our region,” Lindquist said. “Animal overpopulation lies at the heart of our problem in animal welfare, and free or low-cost spay and neuter is critical.”
In addition to population control, the foundation also awards grants to animal welfare organizations that focus on cruelty prevention, well-being, and reintroduction and conservation of New Mexico species.
Pet adoption event set for Saturday at Daisy's Holistic Health
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society’s mobile adoption team will have puppies and dogs available for adoption at Daisy’s Holistic Health on from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. Santa will also be on hand to take photos of pets and people, and a portion of all proceeds will benefit the shelter.
All pets, which will be fee-waived for adult dogs and $25 for puppies, are spayed or neutered, microchipped and are vaccinated. Daisy’s Holistic Health is at 4056 Cerrillos Road, Unit D-1. Adopters will be required to complete an adoption survey and counseling. No appointment needed.
Santa Fe shelter waives, reduces pet fees
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is participating in the Empty the Shelters nationwide adoption event. Most animals will be fee-waived, with puppies and kittens at $25 to adopt this week.
“Shelters, including ours, are in dire need of support in the wake of overcrowding due to obstacles such as increased length of stay and slowed adoptions for mid-to-large sized dogs,” said Murad Kirdar, the shelter's public relations officer. “Please remember that adopting a pet is a lifetime commitment and not just for the holidays.”
It is part of the the Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelter — Holiday Hope adoption event.
For more information, visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Española Humane hosts Holiday Hope adoption event
Española Humane will host a holiday adoption event frome 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Violet Crown Cinema, 1606 Alcaldesa St. The event is sponsored by Toyota of Santa Fe. All pets are spayed or neutered and vaccinated.
The shelter will bring kittens, puppies, along with adult dogs and cats to the event and offer special reduced adoption fees. The adoption fee on all adult pets will be fee-waived and all puppies and kittens will be available for $25, thanks to the Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelter – Holiday Hope adoption event.
Start the application process at espanolahumane.org.
