On a recent morning while having breakfast, we were Zooming with our 2½-year-old granddaughter, Fiona, and her parents in Minnesota. They were accompanied by their little dog, a part-Shih Tzu named Tallulah, who is always included in family car trips.
They were delivering Christmas presents to her cousins in a safe fashion during the pandemic. Fiona was excitedly telling us about visiting the Minnesota Zoo the night before. It was a drive-thru event, with inflated balloon animals — wolves, turtles and deer.
This invoked my favorite word combination from my childhood, “Happy-sad.”
On the one hand, I was so happy to see our granddaughter excited about Christmas week. On the other hand, like millions of folks worldwide, this will be the first Christmas we are not together as a family. After months of lockdowns, it’s sad.
And yet, it is not tragic. Tragic is the 100,000 Americans in hospitals with COVID-19. A difficult holiday is in store for the thousands of medical workers doing long shifts in hospitals caring for the patients. Even though anger is not a Christmas emotion, it should make us furious that over 17 million children will be food insecure this Christmas in America.
So for the rest of us, staying safely at home in our bubbles this Christmas will be more of an inconvenience rather than a real hardship. (This I keep telling myself, hour by hour, as I deal with that lump in my chest caused by missing my family.)
Of course, what makes it all so difficult is that we measure and compare this Christmas to when we were children. The memories — their sharp edges often softened by time — we can close our eyes and see them. For me, from a family of eight, it was being an altar boy for midnight Mass. It was not sleeping the night before, waking up all my sisters way too early.
We’d be surrounded by our German shepherds, and occasionally a litter of six or more puppies, all barking and scrambling, trying to understand why this morning was so different than others. Opening presents. Having lunch. The cousins and grandparents would arrive. The day would continue until exhausted, the little ones would fall asleep where they sat and my parents would hustle the older ones off to bed.
With those kinds of memories in mind, of course, it’s what we want this year, especially this year that has been so lonely for many of us.
But it’s not to be, and that is OK. It is for just one year. There are more Christmases to come.
It helps to be 70 and to have lived through the wondrous and the sad. It helps to know that this too shall pass. (Another mantra that I repeatedly say to myself.)
Even separated as we are, even stressed as we are, it’s essential to keep in mind this is a magical time. It doesn’t matter if you are religious or of a secular bent. (My youngest daughter celebrates winter solstice.) In this challenging time, we can still use it as a time of reflection and thinking of others.
Here is my favorite story of a difficult but magic Christmas: It was 1914, four months into World War I. On the Western Front, British and French troops facing Germans had devolved into brutal trench warfare. It was a hard winter; mud, trenches full of water and the dead scattered in no man’s land.
In one sector, on Christmas Eve, British troops heard German soldiers singing Christmas carols. Soon, the Allied troops joined in the singing. Eventually, both sides came out of their trenches, and, to the dismay of higher ups, the 1914 Christmas Truce began. A soccer ball appeared, and the hundreds of young men had what one soldier called “a proper kick about.”
It only lasted a few hours, but at that time, it must have felt magical. There are photographs of Allied and German troops standing together. It was a bit of peace. A little camaraderie. The true Christmas spirit.
Of course, the war ground on after that. But for that small bit of time, it showed everyone what was possible. That even in the midst of the most difficult of times, we can rise to the moment, we can care for each other.
That is my wish for all of this Christmas. That our families, including our pets, have a little bit of peace, a touch of camaraderie and the knowledge that next year we will all be together.
