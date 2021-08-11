As I write this in the heat of an August afternoon, Toby, our Great Pyrenees mix, lies on the cool brick floor of the kitchen. Maisie, our Chihuahua-terrier mix, runs a little colder. She’s sleeping on a couch in the next room. I can barely see her head poking over a blanket. If I get up, they will both follow, and wherever I sit, they will find another place close by to continue their “dog days” naps. We choose to be together.
Astonishingly, we are past midsummer. We’ve had days of rain that in Santa Fe is wondrous and has changed our little ecosystem utterly. There is actual ponding water on our walks; crowds of wild sunflowers; four o’clocks and bright red, snaking, wild morning glories. (And, of course, acres of weeds.)
When we can slow down and observe, walk instead of drive by, it’s hard not to notice what a miracle a bit of rain can provide.
I was lucky enough as a kid to have a mom who loved rain, thunderstorms and blizzards. She was willing to stop whatever she or any of the kids were doing and get us to watch a downpour, the lightning and how torrents would wash our driveway away. No sitting in rooms or watching TV. Schoolwork be damned. This was more important. We’d press our faces against the windows and be amazed as the pasture would disappear behind sheets of rain. Airplanes (we lived next to a small airport) would dive at full throttle toward the safety of the runway.
She wanted us to pay attention. She wanted us to never lose the ability to be astonished by the world we inhabited.
Unfortunately, as we grow up and take on the mantle of busy lives, we can become oblivious to the world around us. And as night follows day, we become bored or cynical. We choose to live in boxes, indoors, in jobs we often hate. We count away the years.
We keep our heads down at our computers while the skies thunder and crack open the desert and bring to life dormant seeds. We’ll walk right by the enormous ears of a jack rabbit sticking up in the bush, or beetles scuttling across the road, or a murder of crows cackling at us from the telephone lines. We can become deep in conversation with another person or with our phones. We can be reliving the past or worried about the future. We can be wondering, what should I have for lunch?
I have stopped during a walk, obsessed with nonimmediate things. I’ve forgotten where I was — caught in a tumble-jumble of thoughts that have nothing to do with anything useful.
It is not a bad thing to worry about the future or (hopefully) learn from the past, but when we obsess about them, we lose the only thing that is truly real: this moment.
Dogs are my sentinels of paying attention. It is their nature to pay attention to the now, to the immediate. They are the embodiment of the Buddhist saying, “Here, now, this.”
How often have you been with your dogs, and suddenly, they stop, go to full alert and peer into the distance? They are focused on something you cannot see. (Or hear, or smell — senses that we’ve lost over the millennia, as we evolved from hunter-gatherers to whatever train stop on the evolutionary railroad we are on now.)
Once, in the evening tide, we were walking with our Berners, Nellie and Tank. They suddenly stopped, looked behind us in the twilight and growled. We, oblivious, thought bear? Mountain lion? Coyotes? For a moment, the hair on the back of my neck rose. I struggled to listen, see the moving bush and perceive what they knew was out there. But I failed. I’d lost that touch with wildness.
The moment passed, and Berners being Berners, they both sat down and panted.
There is a long list of qualities that dogs teach us: companionship, unconditional love, playfulness, urgency, how to take the risk to love and, ultimately, how to grieve.
And there is alertness, the paying attention, the “being in the moment.”
Every morning, I wake up, sometimes anxious or worried, often about things out of my control. And each morning, our dogs jump up on the bed, excited that we are awake, excited about a new day and new adventures. I look at them, and I can almost hear them thinking, “Here, now, this.”
