Santa Fe native Carmella Montoya has always loved animals. Eight years ago, she decided to take her love one step further. Montoya created her own nonprofit organization, Pathways of Healing Animal Rescue.
Since it was formed, Pathways has transformed into a sanctuary (Montoya’s home in Eldorado), providing medically fragile and elderly dogs a place to live out their golden years.
Last month, Montoya rescued Amelie, a 10-year-old blind French miniature poodle, who had been picked up by animal control in Roswell.
Because many municipal shelters across the state do not have the funding to staff a medical facility, animals like Amelie are likely scheduled to be euthanized. Rescuers have very little time to transport it from a shelter.
Today, Amelie is thriving in a home with foster Nadine Hamby, who Montoya is thankful to have as a volunteer.
“She has two York terriers that provide comfort and guidelines. You see, Amelie is blind but that does not stop her from enjoying life,” Montoya said.
With help from fosters, donations and volunteers for transport, Pathways is able to provide aging animals with a comfortable, loving home. Pathways covers all expenses related to their care.
“These innocent lives need so much unconditional love to provide to us even though many times it is others that cause them so much pain,” said Tricia Williams, who also fosters pets.
Montoya agrees. “Many times we receive animals whose story is written all over them as you look at their bodies and their faces. It is when that ‘look’ begins to shift and change to a loving and thankful expression, you know you’re helping out another creature on this Earth,” she said.
Montoya has one more wish: “For folks to make plans for their pets in the event that they pass.”
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Daisy is a super-sweet and lovely 2-year-old mixed breed dog who weighs
90 pounds. Daisy’s former family said she is very social and thinks she is a small dog, and they could not care for her anymore. At the shelter, Daisy has been an exuberant and bouncy gal who is all about people and fun.
Bunny is one of the most loving and personable kitties around. This year-old brown tabby loves getting her head scratched and will sit on laps.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Española Humane: Guiseppe, a cattle dog mix, is sweet and soulful, and he’s available for adoption from the Puppy Patch at Ojo Santa Fe. Submit an application on the website to schedule an appointment.
Helena, a calico kitten, is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Her adoption fee is $25.
Española Humane is offering fee-waived adoptions of all pets over 6 months old, and all kittens and puppies are $25.
Felines & Friends: Beautiful Luna T is loyal, affectionate and a lover of people. She likes tummy rubs and hanging with her main person. She’s a big eater and will let you know it’s dinnertime by rubbing against your legs and meowing. Five-year-old Luna is seeking a new home with a family who will love her and feed her a special diet that’s easy on her sensitive tummy.
Three-month-old tabby kittens, Foxy and Demetria, are available. Foxy is a rambunctious girl who loves to climb and jump and roll around in tunnels and boxes. Demetria is a sweet, playful girl who especially enjoys chasing after balls and small toys. These girls are social and should go home together or to homes with another young cat to play with.
Apply at FandFnm.org or visit Petco to meet these and many other cats.
Dew Paws Rescue: Percy is a 4- to 5-month-old mixed-breed dog. He has begun vaccinations. He is sweet and shy and gets along well with other dogs and cats. Percy won’t get more than 30 pounds once grown. Call 505-412-9096 or visit infodewpaws@gmail.com for more information.
The Horse Shelter: Charley is a 25-year-old bay gelding who stands 13.2 hands high. He is friendly, enjoys attention and has done really well in the volunteer groundwork training program. He is halter trained, leads well, picks up his feet and is getting much better at loading.
Charley does tend to be protective of mares and would be a better companion for geldings. He tends to be the dominant horse in his herd.
Charley is available for adoption as a nonriding horse. Call 505-577-4041 or go to