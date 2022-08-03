Santa Fe native Carmella Montoya has always loved animals. Eight years ago, she decided to take her love one step further. Montoya created her own nonprofit organization, Pathways of Healing Animal Rescue.

Since it was formed, Pathways has transformed into a sanctuary (Montoya’s home in Eldorado), providing medically fragile and elderly dogs a place to live out their golden years.

Last month, Montoya rescued Amelie, a 10-year-old blind French miniature poodle, who had been picked up by animal control in Roswell.

Popular in the Community