Kimberly Roman is no stranger to the animal rescue community. Six years ago, Roman drove past an abandoned horse in Nambé. The owner had moved away and left the horse to fend for itself. Noticing that the horse was starving, Roman began taking hay to it. Relatives of the owner soon agreed to give the horse away to a woman who had been assisting Roman.
Three years ago, Roman joined Team Frijoles, a lost pet recovery group in Santa Fe whose main purpose is to assist pet owners in finding lost animals. Since 2017, the group of seven volunteers has assisted hundreds of owners in finding their pets.
This year, Roman is on an added mission, one that might save many homeless dogs from freezing to death. Roman has been going out the past month searching for homeless dogs living on Santa Fe streets. With the help of donations from the community and her own funds, Roman is donating coats and sweaters.
Roman recalls the evening she was driving through downtown.
“I was driving home after work, and there at the corner of Guadalupe and Paseo de Peralta was a homeless man with a good size puppy. I stopped to offer the man some canned dog food, and I noticed that his dog was shivering and it broke my heart,” Roman said.
She drove to Teca Tu at DeVargas Center and purchased a coat for the dog and took it back.
Roman has been able to give coats and sweaters to over 25 dogs living on the streets, and she hasn’t stopped there. Along with clothing, Roman is also giving out canned dog food.
Roman begins her day at 6:30 a.m. driving to locations familiar to the homeless. With the temperatures near freezing lately, Roman doesn’t find too many people on the streets that early. So she goes out again on her lunch break and again at 5:30 p.m. after working at her full-time job.
Since Roman began working with homeless dogs, the rest of her team with Team Frijoles has continued to assist pet owners over the holiday in finding their lost animals.
“I am so proud to be a part of a team that has such a passion for pet owners and for the animals in this community,” Roman said.
Roman has received support and encouragement from people on social media, and local businesses are also assisting her. The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society has donated sweaters and canned dog food to Roman, and there are donation boxes at the entrances of Petco and Teca Tu where people can drop off coats, sweaters and canned dog food.
Roman is also asking motorists to keep a dog sweater and can of dog food in their vehicle in case they do spot a homeless dog.
“Something has to be done about the homelessness here in Santa Fe. I wish our leaders in Santa Fe would get to the root of the problem. Things have to change. I feel sorry for the people, but my main concern is to help the voiceless – the animals.”
Roman understands that once the weather warms up, homeless dog owners will not hang onto the coats. “This is the beginning of a yearly thing,” Roman said. “As long as the community continues to donate, I will keep searching for these animals.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.