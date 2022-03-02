The Hogan and Tian family moved to Santa Fe three years ago from Laguna, Calif. Once settled, the family began searching for a way to play a role and provide support in their new community.
Erica Tian, 14, began assisting her neighbors who foster puppies from the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society. A trip to the shelter and meeting a dog with a bullet wound on his leg gave the family the idea to design greeting cards to raise money to benefit the shelter. They then approached Murad Kirdar, public and business relations officer for the shelter, with the idea. Kirdar was ecstatic.
“With the growing cost to care for injured and neglected animals in Santa Fe, we are always hopeful for entrepreneurs to help us out. These greeting cards are definitely a huge win for the shelter and community," Kirdar said. "Who wouldn’t want to receive a nice card from someone that helps the animals in need?”
With the assistance of friend Weston Stump, 15, who keeps the animals occupied, Erika and her sister Karen, 16, visit the shelter to photograph animals waiting to be adopted. Parents Ping and Michael Hogan then assist the trio in designing the greeting cards and delivering them to businesses around Santa Fe.
The family, who have a 2-year-old golden doodle named Boba, have raised over $400 since they began their fundraiser a year ago. Funding and supplies are paid for out of their own pockets, and 100 percent of the proceeds go to helping the injured and homeless animals at the shelter.
The cards are available and can be found in the adoption lobby at the shelter and all over Santa Fe, including La Choza Restaurant, The Ark Book Store, the golf shops at La Campanas and Santa Fe Country Club, UPS stores and Teca Tu.
Businesses interested in carrying the greeting cards and supporting the Santa Fe animal shelter can contact the family at boomboomhogan@gmail.com.
