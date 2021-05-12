Question: My dog, a 4-year-old heeler mix is constantly shedding, scratching, biting and licking her paws. She even scratches her face. What can I do? — Helen
Answer: Your young heeler likely has inhalant allergies. While there are different causes for itchiness in dogs — inhalant allergies are dominant in our area. Most dogs have seasonal allergies like humans; however, their symptoms differ. Dogs get itchy skin, solely affecting the paws/ears while others can be itchy all over. Dogs tend to lick and scratch enough they begin losing fur.
There are also nonseasonal allergies like dust or storage mites, that tend to keep dogs itchy all year long. Antihistamines, used in people, would seem like the most effective, easy, inexpensive treatment, but unfortunately, they are rarely effective for dogs. Most cases require a visit to your veterinarian. Your vet will help you mitigate the different options to control the constant itching and self-trauma; this could include allergy testing and desensitization treatment, oral medication or injectable options.
Overall, inhalant allergies can be extremely frustrating for everyone. Fortunately, there are treatments to make everyone happier!
— Dr. Robert Gruda, Gruda Veterinary Hospital
