Joe Hecker and Chelsea Ottenfeld of Santa Fe were heartbroken when they had
to put down their Labrador-pit bull mix last year. The couple said they did everything together with the dog.
“Abby passed away last year, and over the last couple of months, we began talking about getting another dog because we really missed having that companionship,” Ottenfeld said. “When we saw the animal shelter was at capacity, we decided that was a sign and it was time for us to welcome a new pup into our lives.”
The couple went on the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society website to look at the available animals, and made a list of dogs they were interested in meeting. But their plans took a turn when they arrived at the shelter.
“We made a list of the dogs we wanted to meet, but when we got to the shelter, we decided to take a look around to see if any of the other dogs spoke to us,” Ottenfeld said.
The one dog that spoke to them wasn’t on their list.
According to Ottenfeld, a tricolored mixed-breed puppy, now named Yavi, caught their eye immediately, and as they watched, the pup just walked up to the kennel door, cocked her head and stared at them without a sound.
They knew at that moment Yavi was a special dog.
“Yavi was immediately so sweet. She came right up to us and licked us. We spent some time in the yard with her walking, running and playing with a ball. It only took us about 15 minutes to decided that she was the one for us,” Ottenfeld said.
Today, Yavi, who is 10 months old, is living her best life, according to the couple.
During the day, the dog gets to go to work with Hecker at Meow Wolf, and on the weekends, the couple take Yavi on outings.
“We don’t have kids, so we spoil her a bit. She gets to do pretty much everything with us. We also take plenty of hikes, where she does very well. Yavi has also been to music on the Plaza,” Ottenfeld said. “Everyone she meets loves her and she loves them.”
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Cash, a mixed-breed Australian cattle dog, is sweet-tempered, affectionate and intelligent.
He is very polite on walks and does not pull on the leash.
Cash lost his right eye, but that absence doesn’t affect him much. He weighs 45 pounds and is about 2 years and 4 months old. Cash has been a little shy, taking time to adjust to the busy environment.
Kato is a spicy, 12½ pound, 9-year-old domestic shorthair cat.
Kato has been independent, confident and would benefit from playing with long toy wands and feathery strings.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit sfhumanesociety.org. The shelter will be closed Monday for Labor Day.
Española Animal Humane: Hawk could have been a stand-in for a Game of Thrones direwolf.
Angel-Blue is 1-year-old black dog who weighs 54 pounds. She is as friendly and loving. Angel-Blue loves to play with toys and other dogs.
Apply at espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662.
Dew Paws Rescue: Lucky is a 2-year-old, mixed-breed male looking for someone to take him hiking and on long walks.
He weighs 75 pounds, gets along well with other dogs and is good on a leash. Call 505-412-9096 or email infodewpaws@gmail.com.
Felines & Friends: Amelia was found with a litter of five kittens: Queenie, Willi, Toni, Whitefoot and Yoda.
At just 8 months old, Amelia is one of the sweetest girls in the world.
She loves attention. Amelia and her kittens can be seen by appointment.
Luna and Lilly are sweet 9-year-old cats who are very affectionate and enjoy being brushed.
They would love to find a home as companion cats, together or separately.
The Horse Shelter: Izzy is a sweet little 13-year-old bay mare that has a lot of room to grow with a great partner.
She has been started under saddle and has been ridden 20 to 30 rides; however she still would continue to buck unexpectedly almost every ride.
She has knowledge in round pen work, experiences with obstacles and has had the chance to work with multiple volunteers. Izzy is available as a nonriding/companion horse. Her adoption fee is $250.
Izzy and many other horses are available for adoption at The Horse Shelter.
For more information, visit thehorseshelter.org or call 505-577-2193.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.