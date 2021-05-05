Maddie is a 2-year-old cat that arrived at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society when a good Samaritan noticed the feline on the side of the road dragging her rear legs. The veterinarians at the shelter determined she had a pelvic fracture, which caused her to be lame in her left hand. Surgery was done to remove the ball of the hip joint to alleviate pain from the damaged leg. Maddie was then sent to foster care to heal.
Meanwhile, Judy Culbertson and Kevin MacInness of Santa Fe, who have rescued many animals, had buried their last cat a year ago and were ready to adopt a new family member.
"I had been watching the shelter's website daily for a cat that intrigued me. During COVID, animals were being adopted quickly for companionship — one of the few silver linings of a difficult time. I knew when we saw one of interest, we had to move quickly, and as soon as I saw Maddie, I called and got an appointment," Culbertson said.
For some potential adopters, Maddie's pelvic fracture and surgery would be an obstacle, but it made the cat more likable to the Santa Fe couple.
"We had the time, patience and perseverance to see that she would get the rehabilitation she needed to heal the hip. Her needing extra love made her all the more appealing to us," MacInness said.
More than a month has passed since the adoption, and the couple reports that Maddie is no longer limping.
"At first, we worked with her many times a day to encourage her to move about, or we would do exercises with her leg, and then her curiosity took over. She began to explore every nook and cranny of her new home," Culbertson said. "Now, she plays intensely every day for hours. She runs, jumps, tumbles and flies through the air as if she was an acrobatic."
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Wilbur is a handsome 2-year-old mixed-breed fellow who weighs about 35 pounds. At the shelter, he has been a little shy but the shelter is working with him daily on socializing skills. He is learning how to properly greet other dogs and is friendly once he gets to know you and when there are treats involved. Wilbur is in search of a family who will give him the patience and time he needs.
Eldritch is a handsome 11-pound, 2-year-old domestic shorthaired male kitty. Eldritch loves affection but does get easily overstimulated. He needs to play with toy wands and feather toys for play time. He would not mind the occasional catnip or treats either. He is quite the talker as well, ready to strike up a conversation with you on just about anything.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe animal shelter at 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours during the pandemic are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and is by appointment only. Call 505-983-4309, extension 1610, to schedule an appointment or visit SFHumaneSociety.org/adoptions.
Española Humane: Hodor is a gentle giant, as his name implies: gallant, gentle and pure of heart. Winter isn’t coming with this 3-year-old, 12 pound guy — he’s holding the door for spring.
Butterscotch is a sweet snack of a pup. She’s a 9-month-old, 51-pound Australian Shepherd mix who loves everyone. Her heart is made of sugar-sweet, tail-wagging love, and her soulful eyes want to communicate that love. Set up an appointment to visit and apply to adopt at espanolahumane.org
Dew Paws Rescue: Conner is a 2-year-old, 60-pound mixed breed who's vaccinated and gets along well with other dogs. Connor is a bit shy but would make a great companion for someone who enjoys hiking or has an active lifestyle. For more information contact infodewpaws@gmail.com or call 505-412-4096.
Felines & Friends: Autumn is a beautiful female Turkish Angora Calico mix. She is 13 years old but was originally rescued as a kitten when she was found crying behind a dumpster. Due to health issues, Autumn’s owner is placing all of her cats while she can. Autumn is very lovable and is a "lap cat" once she trusts the person whose lap she has chosen. Since loud noises can startle her, a home without small children would be ideal. Autumn does not like other female cats but loves gentle male cats. She is in good health and recently had a dental visit. Autumn will be coming to the adoption center inside Petco later this week.
Medico Mama was rescued with her kittens after a caring person found her near his work. She is a gorgeous Turkish Angora dilute tortoise that is approximately 1 1/2 years old. Medico Mama is a little shy but has become very sweet and is starting to seek human attention. She likes other cats and would probably enjoy the company of another playful cat in a home. She would do best with a family without young children or dogs. Medico Mama can be seen by appointment. Visit fandfnm.org.
The Horse Shelter: Aspen is a gorgeous 23-year-old gray and white painted mare with great confirmation. She’s a bit shy and in need of a happy home. Aspen is available as a nonriding/companion horse. Her adoption fee is $250. Aspen and many other horses are available for adoption at The Horse Shelter in Cerrillos. More information at 505-577-2193 or thehorseshelter.org
