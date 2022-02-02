I sat at my desk Tuesday morning waiting for my friend Kimberly Roman to return my call. I had texted her to call me when she had a moment. I suspected she was having a rough morning and I was hoping to give her some words of encouragement.
Monday evening, Kimberly was put at the right place at the worst time. Kimberly was on her way home when the light at the intersection of St. Francis Drive and West Alameda Street turned yellow. Heading north, Kimberly stopped, as did the car next to her. The car in the third lane ran the red light, hitting a large collie-like dog that was running across the street. The car not only hit the dog once and stopped, but ran over the dog again as the driver took off.
Kimberly immediately sprang into rescue mode. In the middle of rush-hour traffic was this 5-foot-tall woman, trying to pick up a dog twice as big as her. They say that in an emergency, no one knows their strength, and they turn into a warrior. Kimberly was certainly a warrior.
With the help of a kind gentleman, Kimberly was able to put the dog in her Jeep. A woman also ran up to her and gave her $61 to go toward the emergency vet bill.
Luckily, the dog had its owner’s name and phone number on its tags, and while the vets at Smith Veterinary Hospital worked to save the dog’s life, Kimberly was on the phone with the owner. As heartbreaking as it was for her to tell the owner what had happened, it was more heartbreaking for Kimberly to find out the owner had taken the dog out for a walk along the Santa Fe River … unleashed. The dog had run off, and the owner had been looking for it for over an hour. Unfortunately, the dog was hurt so bad that the vets were not able to save it.
Why am I sharing this story with you? Isn’t the Paws page supposed to deliver good news about animals? Because this was an unfortunate accident that could have been avoided. No matter how trained your dog is, please keep it on a leash when going for a walk.
We are all human beings. Accidents happen. If you are driving and hit an animal, please stop. Would this dog have survived if the driver would have stopped the first time it hit it? Who knows? We are all human beings. Accidents happen.
Kimberly is thankful to the people who stopped to help her. It showed there are still kind strangers out there.
As for Kimberly, she is a warrior. Not just Monday night but every day. She is the biggest animal lover I have ever met. Her eyes light up when she sees a dog, and if you talk to her on the phone about an animal she helped rescue, you can actually hear her smile.
After Kimberly told me about her night, I couldn’t hear her smile. But I know I will hear that smile tomorrow when she rescues another animal. “We will save them all,” she said. “One at a time.”
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Love is a handsome 10-year-old mixed-breed fellow who weighs about 60 pounds.
He came to the shelter when his owner died.
Love has been appropriate with dogs and affectionate with people. Come on in and give Love a second chance.
Sully is a sweet, long-haired 3-year-old boy of about 13 pounds who came to the shelter when his owner could no longer care for him.
Sully is a little shy at first but warms up quickly and enjoys being petted and talked to. He is neutered, microchipped and has all age-appropriate vaccinations.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s mobile adoption team will be at PetSmart from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, with the last adoption at 5:30 p.m. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, with questions.
Española Humane: This green-eyed goddess will make you swoon! Shasta is a 1 pound, 2-month-old Rottweiler mix available for adoption from the Puppy Patch at Ojo Santa Fe resort and spa. Apply at
espanolahumane.org to schedule an appointment at the resort.
This cat’s theme song is “I’m Still Standing,” and his name is Elton John. Elton is mostly blind in one eye due to a traumatic injury that scarred over his cornea, a hind leg had to be amputated and one of his broken teeth needed extraction. Despite all the trauma this cat has packed into his four short years, Elton is still standing — and he wants to go home. Shelter life is stressful for him and he needs a patient adopter who will help him decompress; he loves sleeping in boxes, making muffins when he’s happy and watching the world go by with his one good eye. Visit espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662.
Felines & Friends: Four-year-old “spice girls” Saffron and Coriander came to Felines & Friends when their owner became ill and could no longer care for them. These long-hair calicos are very sweet and love to be petted. They will purr encouragement to you and nudge into your hand if you stop petting. The sisters are extremely bonded and are looking for a new home together.
Nine-month-old Aron and Armin were transferred from an overflowing shelter in Southern New Mexico.
While not siblings, these “faux bros” quickly became good buddies. Both were very shy at first, but they have blossomed in foster care.
Aron is the bolder of the two, serving as the protector and source of comfort for Armin. These bonded boys need to be adopted together. They are excellent with their litter box, do fine with dogs and love other cats.
Apply at FandFnm.org to meet Saffron, Coriander, Aron, Armin or any of our many adoptable kittens and cats.
Dew Paws Rescue: Frodo is a sweet and playful 6-month-old male, long-haired Chihuahua. Frodo is fully vetted and is good with other dogs. If you are interested in adopting or fostering Frodo, call 505-412-9096 or email infodewpaws@gmail.com for more information.
The Horse Shelter: Rocky is a dark brown gelding thoroughbred. He’s a big lovable guy. He is a companion horse who has a wonderful attitude. He loves being groomed and has completed a 60-day challenge with our volunteer class. He has mastered the following skills: sending; sending over obstacles and through tight spaces; lunging; trailer loading; good for vaccinations and worming; will stand quietly for grooming; and he will pick up his feet. He does like having a buddy to play with. Rocky and many other horses are available for adoption at The Horse Shelter.
For more information, visit thehorseshelter.org or call 505-577-2193.
