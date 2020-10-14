The Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Humane Society is holding Dogtoberfest, which includes a virtual walk challenge and photo contest honoring pets to raise funds for injured and homeless animals.
Dogtoberfest kicks off with a pet photo contest. People are asked to submit their favorite pet photos with a short story about them. People can vote on their favorite pet for $1 per vote. The pet who has the most votes in each category by Oct. 31 will win prizes.
To register and for more information, visit sfhumanesociety.org.
Española Humane aims to boost fosters, adoptions
In celebration of October’s national Adopt-A-Shelter Dog Month, Española Humane is encouraging people to adopt a dog in foster care or become a foster parent, opening up kennel space for at-risk dogs.
The shelter will spotlight lifesaving stories of foster pets and families and available dogs to foster and adopt. Fostering is easy – apply at www.espanolahumane.org and shelter staff will help make a match.
Foster dogs like Adam Scott, an 18-month-old male mixed-breed dog who loves to hike, will be featured, along with tips on marketing foster dogs, the joys of fostering and places to take foster dogs.
The shelter also will be joining thousands of other rescues in the ASPCA’s #AdoptAFosterDog campaign. Visit the shelter’s website for more information.
