This week will be one month since I lost my 5-year-old tuxedo cat, Mittens.
“Call Team Frijoles,” many would advise.
Their recommendation made sense; Team Frijoles, the lost pet recovery service in Santa Fe, has been pretty successful in assisting owners find lost pets.
Mittens hadn’t come home one night, and since it was a warm evening, I let her be. The following morning, I heard her crying in the neighbor’s yard behind me as I climbed the wall and tried to coax her to jump over the fence. No luck.
“Well, you found your way over there, you will find your way back,” I told her. Already late for work, I let her be. Now, I regret not driving around the corner and asking the neighbor to let me go get her.
A little background: My daughter surprised me one evening over four years ago. I walked through the door and she had that guilty look on her face. You know the one teenagers get. The three dogs I had at the time had that same look.
Then I heard a faint “meow” coming from my daughter’s bedroom. That’s how I knew I had a new pet.
We kept Mittens strictly indoors until two summers ago. She had been spayed, but she cried desperately at the door to go outside. Each time the dogs would go outside, she attempted to blend in. Finally, my daughter agreed that she would be OK.
Mittens was good. She would come home when you called her, and if she didn’t, the dogs would bark for her until she was at the door next to them. If any of the dogs heard a catfight going on outside, they were right there barking to go outside and assist “little sister.”
She was a part of the dog pack, especially when it came time to get a taste of sweet potatoes off the spoon. We also put a bell on her collar so that we could hear her racing home. The neighbors grew to know her and never complained to us about her being in their yard.
Fast forward to Mittens’ disappearance. I came home later that night and found her dead beneath the lilac bush in the backyard.
I’m really not sure what happened. Cats are hunters. They enjoy catching insects, birds and mice, and I think once she even brought in a lizard that we saved and threw back outside. However, it is the summer and she may have eaten or drank something poisonous. I will never know. Guilt has consumed me.
My wise animal friend, Hersch Wilson, gave me some good advice when I told him I was writing this story: “Don’t use the article to beat yourself up,” he said. “Stuff happens. Animals don’t live as long as us. We lose them and we have to incorporate that sadness into our beings.”
I do know in my heart that Mittens lived a good life and that I continued to take good care of her even after my daughter moved away. I also know that her doggie “brothers and sister,” four currently, loved her as if she was one of them; their ears still perk up when they hear a cat crying outside.
Rest in peace, my dear Mittens.
