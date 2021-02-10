“Flying ropes of slime!” my daughter yelled.
Our 1-year-old Great Pyrenees mix, all 80 pounds of him, had jumped on the couch onto her lap. He sat there, staring at her, drool dripping from both sides of his mouth.
On alert for this, my wife, Laurie, deftly tossed a drool brush from across the room without looking up. Sully grabbed it with one hand, wiped the slime off Toby’s mouth and tossed the brush back to Laurie. Mission accomplished in less than 30 seconds.
Another pandemic evening highlight and a clue into the mind of a Great Pyrenees.
They are a breed unto themselves. Toby is 85 percent Great Pyrenees. We know this because, as dog nerds, we did a DNA test. The other 15 percent is a mush of “Middle Eastern and North African,” i.e., the DNA people have no real clue.
To continue with the nerd theme, it is fascinating to bring a new dog, a new breed, and most importantly, a new sentient being into a household.
And, of course, as a rescue, you’re not sure about their puppyhood. Was there trauma? Were they socialized?
These first few months of a puppy’s life are critical to their development, and with a rescue, often a new guardian has no clue. You’re left wondering how much of that early puppy-learned behavior is now hard wired and how much can we modify it by retraining.
And, add the fact that, well, I’m lazy. I still hear my mom’s voice in my head when I was 11, reminding me that if I didn’t spend time training our German shepherds, there would be hell to pay. I didn’t and there was.
As a sidebar, I am way too amiable. I tend to let dogs get away with a lot.
This was also true of my parenting technique. (Often criticized, never followed.) I’d try to sit down with a 4-year-old and try to explain why painting the walls with markers was not “thoughtful.”
I tend to want to take the same approach with dogs. This causes hilarity in our house. Just yesterday, I tried to patiently explain to Toby, in a calm and reassuring voice, why it is not OK to get up on the table and steal Laurie’s sandwich.
OK, a couple of things we’ve learned about Toby and getting him “trained” enough to be socially acceptable; I think of this as the same challenge that we all will face once the pandemic is over. We will have to relearn the social graces, not to mention how to wear clothes other than sweatpants.
As a Great Pyrenees, Toby’s ancestors, reaching back 11,000 years, were bred to be in the mountains alone to protect sheep herds.
Flash forward, and it’s clear that Toby thinks of us as his herd of sheep. His first line of defense is his deep and resonating bark. We’ve been trying to watch All Things Great and Small on Sundays. Every time a dog barks or a cow moos, Toby is not only barking but going to every corner of our house to make sure that there are no dog or cow intruders.
Now, you’d think that we’d be yelling at him to cut it out, but this is 2021. Instead, one of us runs behind him, telling him, “We acknowledge your warning!”
We are modern dog guardians.
There is also the issue about Great Pyrenees being inscrutable, stubborn and super strong. For example, when we ask Toby to come, he looks at us obligingly and then walks away. He will come when he darn well wants to, not a second sooner.
And strong? These dogs were bred to fight off wolves. He has an extra thick coat of fur around his neck to protect against wolf bites.
So this time, with this lovely, wonderful puppy, we are taking training seriously. The first thing we did was create an alert word to get his attention. We say the word and give him a treat. Getting Toby’s attention, in a world apparently full of imaginary wolves and cattle is a big deal. Our alert word is “whiskey.” (Shut up, there are a lot of COVID-19 related reasons for that choice.)
So, if someday you see a big, white dog being chased by an old man yelling “whiskey!” it’s not some guy pleading for a drink. It’s Toby and me.
