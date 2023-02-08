The Super Bowl is Sunday, and with respect to the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, there is another fur-ocious competition on television where viewers may adopt a pet and help the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society win grants.

The Great American Rescue Bowl is a new event aimed at raising awareness of animal adoption. It airs 8:30 a.m. Saturday on the Great American Family Channel in partnership with North Shore Animal League America.

North Shore Animal League America will award 20 grants to shelters with the most adoptions during this weeklong event, ranging from $600 to $4,000.

