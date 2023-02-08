The Super Bowl is Sunday, and with respect to the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, there is another fur-ocious competition on television where viewers may adopt a pet and help the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society win grants.
The Great American Rescue Bowl is a new event aimed at raising awareness of animal adoption. It airs 8:30 a.m. Saturday on the Great American Family Channel in partnership with North Shore Animal League America.
North Shore Animal League America will award 20 grants to shelters with the most adoptions during this weeklong event, ranging from $600 to $4,000.
The Santa Fe shelter has reduced animal adoption fees to $14, and many dogs have their adoption fees waived this week.
From noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, the shelter will have puppies and dogs at the Eldorado community center, 1 Hacienda Loop. From noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, shelter animals will be at PetSmart Santa Fe, 3561 Zafarano Drive. For more information, visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Puppy Bowl XIX on Sunday aims to increase pet adoptions
Puppy Bowl XIX is aimed at raising awareness of pet adoptions using shelter puppies. There will be more puppies playing — 122 from 67 shelters and rescues across 34 states — this year and, for the first-time, the competition will feature a Native American animal organization and a puppy from Dominica, West Indies.
A pre-game show will be on Animal Planet and Discovery+ “to give audiences a scoop on the Puppy Bowl draft,” according to a news release.
The game, along with the Kitty Half Time Show, will include various adoptable pet segments.
The show begins at noon Sunday.
Felines & Friends at Teca Tu for My Furry Valentine event
Join Felines & Friends at Teca Tu from noon to 3p.m. Saturday for My Furry Valentine, a kitten adoption event. Apply at FandFnm.org. Adopters approved in advance may take kittens home.
Española to be at PetSmart on Saturday with pet adoptions
Puppies and kittens will be available for $10 and adult dogs will have adoption fees waived from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at a Super Bowl-themed event at PetSmart, 3561 Zafarano Drive.
All pets are spayed or neutered and vaccinated.
The event will feature a Puppy Bowl, where puppies will hopefully rush to their correct end zones.