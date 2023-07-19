Juniper, a gray fox, became one of New Mexico Wildlife Center’s Ambassador Animals in 2019.
The fox was cared for by people, which is against the law in New Mexico. Juniper was kept four months before the people who had her surrendered her to a veterinarian.
It was determined Juniper identified with people and would not be able to survive if she was released back into the wild.
With dozens of hours of intense training over several weeks, Juniper has learned to wear a harness and leash.
In the wild, gray foxes are not typically stationary. They routinely roam large areas in search of food and den sites.
Expanding Juniper’s range out of her enclosure allows for new sensory experiences. On leash, Juniper can smell and explore under and around rocks and plants, mimicking the fox hunting strategy for small rodents. Another key natural behavior for gray foxes is climbing structures. Their extendable claws make gray foxes the only North American canid that climbs trees. Providing opportunities for using these behaviors helps Juniper remain physically and mentally active and healthy.
While Jupiter might look like a natural walking on leash with trainers, foxes do not take to walking on a leash as dogs do. The time spent training Juniper to get comfortable wearing a harness and leash was the first step in the long process and commitment to building Juniper’s confidence in her comfort and ability to explore new environments. Juniper can now be seen exploring around the center’s property.
Juniper is just one of the center’s Ambassador Animals that help educate the public about wildlife.
Anyone interested in viewing Jupiter or other Ambassador Animals may visit the New Mexico Wildlife Center,
19 Wheat St., Española. The center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Zia is an energetic and sweet 7-month-old dog. She loves showering people with hugs and kisses, sometimes forgetting her size can be intimidating. During a stay with a foster family, she had a blast on playdates with other foster dogs. Zia’s playful energy makes her an ideal companion for another friendly dog who can match her enthusiasm and vitality.
Conrad is a strapping 1-year-old dog who weighs 64 pounds. While shy at first, once he warms up to a person, he is a total goofball. He has tested positive for heartworm and he needs a patient owner who will follow strict exercise restrictions as part of his treatment.
These and other pets are available for adoption at the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road. The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. For more information, call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610.
Española Humane: Lady is a playful cattle dog/pit bull mix who is 4 years old and weighs 46 pounds. She loves to play in water and any toy that bounces. Lady also enjoys snuggling. Her adoption fee is waived and she is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and comes with six months of free heartworm prevention.
Ed is a handsome black cat who came to the shelter terrified.
After calming him down, Ed began to trust and see no one was going to hurt him. He has even started meowing and head booping for attention. The 1-year-old, 8-pound cat is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, and his adoption fee is waived.
The shelter is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Dew Paws Rescue: At 8 weeks old, 12-pound boxer Parsley is ready for some snuggling. Parsley has had his first set of vaccinations.
Call 505-412-9096 or email
infodewpaws@gmail.com for more information.
Felines & Friends: Nine-month-old tortoiseshell-mix Gee Whiz loves toys and her bonded brother, Gosh. She is playful and enjoys petting and other cats. The pair are awaiting adoption at Petco.
Three-month-old cat Marta is a social kitten who wants to be playfully rambunctious. She cuddles and purrs while her ears are scratched.
Marta loves her foster sister Brigitte. The two kittens should be adopted together.
Cats and kittens are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Most have been socialized in foster homes. Apply to adopt at FandFnm.org and visit the adoption centers at Teca Tu and Petco.
The Horse Shelter: Gypsy is a 19-year-old bay half-Arabian mare. She has been working with a trainer for the last several months. Gypsy seems to be on a mission at any gait. She will need a confident, knowledgeable rider.
Gypsy stands 14.2 hands high and weighs about 900 pounds. Visit thehorse
shelter.org or call 505-577-4041.