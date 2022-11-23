As I write this, we are visiting our daughter and her family in Minnesota. My 18-month-old grandson is asleep in his father’s arms, and my wife, Laurie, is playing with our 4-year-old granddaughter. The World Cup is playing on a TV behind us.
I am so grateful. Family alive, healthy, safe and together. I’ll get to the dogs in a minute.
For me, being grateful starts with perspective. And perspective begins with history.
I carry with me the stories of my family, where they came from and what they lived through. Three of my grandparents, all now gone and I miss them daily, were born in 1900. They were the sons and daughters of immigrants. They sprung from Ireland, Scotland and France.
In their lives, they lived through the Great War; both of my grandfathers served. One was in the trenches in France and one was in the skies with the Canadian RAF.
They survived the the Spanish flu — which ought to be called the American flu, because most likely it originated in Army camps in the United States — the Depression, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the polio epidemic, the Red Scare, the Cold War, the Civil Rights Movement, 1968 and the riots and the flu epidemic of that year. They were alive when the Wright brothers first flew and in 1962 when John Glenn orbited the Earth.
That century takes your breath away.
The last few years have been a test of our resilience. And, although many of us are wounded, stressed and uncertain, we are here. We are alive and, hopefully, loved. Against the backdrop of history, it should not be taken for granted.
We can travel the same historical road with our dogs. My daughter, Brynne, and her husband, Luke, are the guardians of two dogs, Tallulah, a Shih Tzu mix, and Letty, a rescue Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. Also in residence — and I would be in serious trouble if I didn’t mention her — is Clover the cat, who believes that she runs the house. Maybe she does.
As you gaze on your sleeping canine on this Thanksgiving Day, he naps and dreams of stealing the turkey off the counter. It is no doubt like the dreams that proto dogs had as they hung around a clan of hunter-gatherers almost 40,000 years ago, dreaming of the scraps the humans left at their campsites.
Think of this as a miracle: Two social, bonding mammals found each other. We are not sure how it happened. Did an enterprising human start by throwing scraps to wolves? Or did wolves evolve by becoming more friendly over generations? In that scenario, the friendlier wolves were preferentially given food.
Who knows?
Whatever the case, thousands of generations pass, and dogs as we know them became our first nonhuman companions.
History. Perspective. Thankful.
Throughout this long companionship, there have been tantalizing clues about how close we became. A 14,000-year-old couple were found buried in Germany with the woman’s hand resting on top of a dog’s skull. In Israel, a 12,000-year-old skeleton of a man was buried with a puppy on his lap. Scientists surmise that not only were dogs close to us in this life, but pre-historic humans wanted dogs to accompany them in the afterlife. (By the way, I believe the perfect afterlife would be to be greeted there by all the dogs I’ve loved in my life.)
Of course, this can all sound highfalutin as you watch your dog chase his tail. I often wonder what is going on in our dog Toby’s mind, a Great Pyrenees, as he howls whenever the theme music for Modern Family plays on a TV.
And then I think Toby, who has been with us only since the middle of the pandemic, would give his life to protect us. Human, coyote, mountain lion: He would defend us to the end. Dogs evolved to protect us.
So, your dog will sit by your side during Thanksgiving dinner. She will send you telepathic signals to say, “Please, give me some turkey!”
I ask you to see not only your dog but realize she comes from possibly 8,000 generations of dogs reaching back before written words, maybe before language itself. We’ve been together throughout the tumult of our shared history, by each other’s side: companions.
A true miracle
Have a peaceful Thanksgiving. Rejoice a bit. And give your dog a bit of turkey. Of all the living beings under your roof, she deserves it the most.