Being allergic to cats didn’t stop Girl Scout Kelley Aldahl from choosing to help the cats and kittens at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society.
When the pandemic began, Kelley and her friend and fellow Girl Scout, Corina Dean, began their project to earn the Bronze Award.
The Bronze Award is the third-highest award a Girl Scout can earn at the junior level. The award is earned when a Girl Scout donates a minimum of 20 hours toward a project that demonstrates a need in the community. Once the project is chosen, a plan must be made to put into motion.
Kelley and Corina, both 10, began their project, named “Cozy Cat Kitten Care,” by raising money through donations from family and friends. With this money, material and batting was purchased so the two could make blankets. Twenty-five blankets were sewn and donated to the cats and kittens at the shelter.
“We wanted to help the shelter take care of the animals that needed new blankets during the pandemic,” Corina said.
Kelley and Corina first became interested in the shelter when they participated in an after-school program that Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society held at the girls’ school one year. Between their two homes, Kelley and Corina have rescued three cats, four dogs and a bearded dragon named Lady B. Kelley also has rescued and
bottle-fed a baby pigeon and other pigeons, who have been rehomed to the New Mexico Wildlife Center in Española.
Not to leave any animals overlooked, Kelley and Corina took the project one step further. With the leftover donated money, the girls purchased cat-scratching posts for the cat area as well as toys and beds for the dogs.
The final stage to earn the Bronze Award was to “spread the word” of the need in their community. Kelley and Corina were interviewed and featured on the shelter’s social media channels.
Now that the Girl Scouts have earned the Bronze Award and donated their time to the community, Kelley and Corina will soon begin a new endeavor: selling Girl Scout cookies! Those looking to purchase cookies can go to nmgirlscouts.org/en/cookies/find-cookies.html to find locations of where Girl Scout cookies will be sold. Kelley and Corina hope to raise enough money to put toward a troop trip to Disneyland in June.
