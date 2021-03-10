In the Jemez Mountains near Los Alamos, birthdays have been a challenge to celebrate during the pandemic at the Gardner and DeMay household. The family was also mourning the loss of their 20-year-old cat, but Española Humane had a surprise for soon-to-be 7-year-old Sage Gardner’s birthday: Mojo.
Mojo arrived a few months ago at the shelter with an eye injury that required emergency surgery to remove it. Two surgeries, several infections and weeks of medical foster care hasn’t fazed this spunky cat. Mojo was in need of a family that he could curl up with every night.
Sage had birthday wishes, and a cat topped the list.
Since Mojo had been in foster care, the staff at Española Humane knew a lot about his personality and decided the family would be a perfect fit. Sage arrived with her family wearing cat ears and with a welcome home sign, ready to adopt Mojo. It was love at first sight. Sage said, “I would adopt Mojo even if he had no eyes.”
Sage’s mom, Sarah DeMay, said pets have gotten the family through tough times this past year, and Mojo has brought great comfort and joy to the family.
“The connection to pets is especially important to the kids in these times of physical distancing,” Sage’s older brother Hans said. “Everyone needs a kitty like Mojo right now.”
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Roofus is a handsome 3-year-old mixed-breed dog who weighs about 60 pounds. Roofus gets very excited to meet new people and is always ready to play. He is very outgoing and full of energy.
Roofus is also a smart dog who will sit and stay for a treat.
Ash is a handsome and quiet 12-pound, 8-year-old domestic short-haired male cat. Ash’s favorite pastime is taking long naps and watching the world go by.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours during the pandemic are by appointment from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, to schedule an appointment.
Española Humane: Charlie, a Chihuahua, is 18 pounds (most of that weight is in his ears) and 5 months old. He is available for an adoption fee of $150.
Pugsley is a 3-year-old, 12-pound cat who radiates warmth and a relaxing vibe.
Apply at espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662.
Felines & Friends: Brooklyn is 10 years old and can be a bit shy, but once she is used to a new person, she can be loving, funny and smart.
She is declawed and nips when she doesn’t like how she is being touched. She doesn’t do well around dogs or small children and is afraid of men wearing boots. Brooklyn’s ideal home would be with a single, mature woman who will be patient with her. Brooklyn can be seen at Teca Tu in the DeVargas Center.
Bat and Becca are a bonded pair and are shy.
Bat is a large, handsome guy who likes affection and is protective of petite Becca. She likes attention when she feels safe. She is playful and adores following Bat around.
They need a quiet home together, without dogs or children. They can be seen by appointment.
The Horse Shelter: Cimarron is a 7-year-old dun, quarter horse-type gelding who continues to gain more knowledge under saddle. He is starting to neck rein and is getting better with moving off of leg pressure.
Cimarron is more confident with the snaffle bit and is learning to soften in his face.
An owner having experience starting horses under saddle would be beneficial, or a trainer’s help may be required.
Cimarron and many other horses are available for adoption at The Horse Shelter in Cerrillos. For more information, call 505-577-2193 or visit thehorse
