Have a question about an issue involving pets? Beginning May 6, the Paws Page will feature questions from pet owners and answers from the veterinarians at Gruda Veterinary Hospital. Email your questions, along with your name and contact information, to askthevet@sfnewmexican.com.
Horse Shelter Resale Store holding art sale
The Horse Shelter is celebrating World Art Day with a 30 percent off art sale. The sale is Thursday through Monday.
The sale includes all wall and framed artwork. The store, 821 W. San Mateo Road, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Free dog park etiquette course offered
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is offering a free online course called "Dog Park Etiquette."
Join other dog owners as they discuss the advantages and disadvantages of going to a dog park, as well as tips to keep you and your dog safe and happy.
This course will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday. Register at sfhumanesociety.org/training.
