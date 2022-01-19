One evening, Heart & Soul Animal Sanctuary received a call from a good Samaritan named Zero Kazama of Abiquiú. He had just found a young female dog, a heeler mix, deep in the Bisti Badlands of Northern New Mexico. She was freezing cold and emaciated, shivering and starving. He had to act fast.
His own circumstances made caring for the dog long term impossible, but he could not just walk away, either. He contacted Natalie Owings at Heart & Soul Sanctuary for help.
“We jumped into action, and volunteer Christy DeSanctis got the word out on social media: Immediate foster or adopter needed. In less than 12 hours, more than 80 people responded, at least seven of whom were ready and willing to take our rescued girl into their care,” Owings said.
In the meantime, Kazama purchased over $100 worth of food for the young pup, dressed her in a warm hoodie, and drove more than four hours to Santa Fe, delivering her to her adopting family.
Named Binti, the rescued dog joined an older Lab dog, also a rescue, as well as a cat in a safe and warm environment that shows great promise as her forever home.
The sanctuary is funding her first visit to the veterinarian as well as her initial vaccines and spaying.
Binti’s new owner, Ruth Vineyard of Santa Fe, had been contemplating adopting another rescue dog when she saw the social media post. She believes her intervention was not only necessary but “meant to be.” She also credits Kazama for his work, saying that he, not she, was the true hero of the story.
“As Binti’s health has improved, she’s become absolutely joyful, often running and playing with her big brother, Koby. She is the sweetest girl, and she is definitely home.”
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Delilah is just over a year old and weighs 57 pounds.
Delilah loves to go on walks and is excellent on a leash. She even knows how to sit. Delilah was a bit shy but is slowly coming out of her shell, which is allowing her personality to shine. She is housed with another dog and enjoys doggie playgroups.
Ozzie is a handsome
11½-pound, 12-year-old male cat. Ozzie’s prior owner said he happily cohabitated with a Chihuahua.
A shelter behaviorist says Ozzie leans into pets and shows gentle interest in everything.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Española Humane: Harley, a 4-year-old cattle dog mix, weighs 27 pounds and is smart, friendly, wiggly and cuddly.
She’s an easy dog to love, and she will return that love exponentially.
Señor Kitty was a stray street cat but he quickly warmed up. This 1-year-old, 8-pound, orange tabby is ready to lounge in the sunshine, purr on a lap and play with catnip toys.
Visit espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662.
Felines & Friends: Four-month-old orange and white kittens Morel and Shitake are not only adorable, but super outgoing, playful and snuggly. Morel is the adventure girl, unafraid of anything and into everything. She loves to explore and play hard, then cuddle under bed covers at night. Big brother Shitake is equally playful and sweet. With a tail like a giant feather duster, this gorgeous boy prefers to hang out on a couch. These siblings are bonded and should be adopted together.
Two-year-old Cinnamon is a petite polydactyl — she has more toes than normal cats — and can be a bit afraid of other cats. But with people, Cinnamon turns into a sweet cuddly cat who is easy going, social and very playful. She is at the Petco adoption center, or apply online at FandFnm.org.
Dew Paws Rescue: Tully is a 10- to 12-week-old mixed-breed pup who was rescued from Las Cruces. He has received his first puppy vaccination and wormed and is ready to be adopted once he is vetted. If you are interested in adopting Tully, call 505-412-9096 or go to infodewpaws@gmail.com.
The Horse Shelter: Eli is a gentle giant that is as lovable as the day is long. He is great for new volunteers to learn to halter, lead and groom. He really appreciates attention and always tries to please. Eli usually is the alpha horse but without physical confrontation.
He will require regular hoof maintenance to help with lameness. Eli gets along well with both mares and geldings, making him an ideal companion horse. Eli and many other horses are available for adoption at The Horse Shelter.
For more information, visit TheHorseShelter.org or call 505-577-2193.
