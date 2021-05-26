Three months ago, Dot, now Dali (renamed for Salvador Dali), was picked up off the street by the animal shelter in Portales. The 3-year-old Chihuahua mix was uninjured and not microchipped. When her time ran out to be adopted, Dew Paws Rescue of Santa Fe tagged her and brought her to Santa Fe for foster and adoption.
Marta Paul and her husband Jeremy were looking to foster after moving to Santa Fe six months ago with their two rescue dogs, Ruby and Tinker. The Pauls’ contacted Donna Leshne with Dew Paws Rescue to foster Dali. Marta Paul was familiar with rescuing and fostering, having done so in California.
“We knew we had to foster. Tinker is 6 and really doesn’t like to play, and Ruby, who is 3, needed a playmate,” she said.
During the first two weeks after Dali arrived at the Paul household, she progressed the first night from plastering herself to the inside of her dog crate to coming out and plopping down on the dog bed. She then grew more trusting and began sleeping atop the blankets on the bench at the foot of the bed, and now sleeps between her two foster parents with Ruby and Tinker.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, spaying, vaccinating and microchipping Dali had been delayed. Once completed, Dali was available for adoption and the Pauls couldn't resist — they adopted Dali six weeks ago.
“Dali now plays with Ruby’s toys, romps all day long, and loves the backyard and loves food,” Marta Paul said. Not knowing the kind of life Dali had previously, she said, “We didn’t want her to have to adjust to another home. We decided that we had to be the best owners for her.”
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Bailey is a lovely 4-year-old Australian cattle mix who weighs about 50 pounds. While at the shelter, Bailey has shown to be a little shy at first when meeting new people but warms up quickly. He loves his walks and exploring the yard. Bailey also enjoys doggie playgroup, but if you have another dog at home, please bring them in for a meet and greet.
Garth is a handsome eight-pound, 9-year-old domestic short-haired male neutered kitty who is looking for a second chance. Garth is super social and affectionate. He loves his back rubs and neck scratches. Listen closely and you will hear Garth purr.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe animal shelter at 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, with the last adoption at 5:30 pm. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Española Humane: Shadow is a classy, cutie patootie calico cat. She is 2 years old, just seven pounds and ready to go to her forever home. She is spayed, microchipped, vaccinated and dewormed for an adoption fee of $40.
Jay is fresh from foster care and ready for adoption at the shelter, which is now open to the public. This 3-month-old, 9-pound husky mix has a dazzling blue eye and stunning caramel coat. For an adoption fee of $150, Jay goes home neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccines and dewormer, and with six months of heartworm prevention. Apply to adopt at espanolahumane.org.
Dew Paws Rescue: Miranda is a senior female cat whose owner was hospitalized. Miranda is now looking for a home to spend the rest of her life in. For more information, contact infodewpaws@gmail.com or call 505-412-9096.
The Horse Shelter: Belle is a social 5-year-old sorrel mare. She is a smart girl who loves attention and being brushed. Belle is available as a nonriding/companion horse. Her adoption fee is $250. Belle and many other horses are available for adoption at The Horse Shelter in Cerrillos. For more information, call 505-577-2193 or visit thehorseshelter.org
Felines & Friends: Solo, who is 10 years old, arrived Felines & Friends after his pet parent passed away. He is a sweet, gentle boy who is looking for a second chance. He has some Maine coon heritage and is quite handsome. He was an only kitty in his former home, so it's unknown how he would do with a kitty or dog companion.
Tinkerbell, who is 1½ years old, is an outgoing, friendly girl who is always seeking attention. She has an adorable meow and greets you when you approach her playpen. She would do fine in a home with children or friendly cats. She is approximately and can be seen inside our Adoption Center at Petco. Solo and Tinkerbell can be seen inside the adoption center at Petco. Visit fandfnm.org.
