When a backyard breeder in Albuquerque was told a 3-year-old female French bulldog could no longer have litters, the dog was going to be destroyed or discarded. French bulldogs are generally able to produce four litters. The litters are not large, usually only three puppies at a time.
Michele Morrison, foster, volunteer and vice president for Pathways of Healing Animal Rescue, rescued the French bulldog. Before Morrison returned to Santa Fe with Rizzo, a foster had already been found. Alicia Gyetvai and Ivo Russell of Lamy offered to foster Rizzo.
She was seen by Betsy Kemble with Patient Paws Mobile Vet the following day. Rizzo was malnourished with several health issues.
Many dogs that are bred or purchased from puppy mills or backyard breeder are confined to overcrowded cages and are malnourished or starving.
Many do not have proper veterinary care, if any at all, and are taken away from their mothers too early.
Because French bulldogs are challenging to breed, the pups are usually sold from $5,000 to $9,000.
After fostering Rizzo for a month, Gyetvai and Russell decided the French bulldog needed a permanent home and adopted her.
Rizzo, who is now named JoJo, appears to be adapting to her new environment quite comfortably and has gained weight. Once she is healthy, JoJo will have an ultrasound to make sure she has not been spayed, before going through the procedure.
“JoJo had all the signs of a neglected backyard breeding dog when I first examined her. She was underweight, had a generalized skin infection and poor hair coat, and evidence of severe chronic ear infections. After just a week in the care of her new loving family, JoJo’s condition had already improved immensely, and she is already a much happier girl,” Kemble said.
“JoJo is sweet as can be. She has such a personality and is so wise,” Gyetvai said.
JoJo now goes to work with Gyetvai and enjoys interacting with everyone she comes in contact with.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Bull terrier-mix Dumpling is super sweet, about 3 years old and weighs
55 pounds. She came to the shelter with a litter of puppies in May. Her dream home is cat-free, with a yard to romp in and tons of toys to play with. She is well-mannered and sits for treats.
Sweet Catalina is almost
1 year old and weighs 36 pounds. She is a bright pup who loves to be around people, enjoys leash walks and dressing up for Halloween.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 pm daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Española Humane: Ken, a sweet Corgi mix, is 1 year old, weighs 38 pounds and is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. He goes home with six months of free heartworm prevention. His adoption fee is waived.
Buttercup is a longhaired cat who is 2 months old. Her adoption fee is $10, and she is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.
The shelter is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Felines & Friends: Bahama Mama was rescued in June with her newborns Gimlet, Mojito, Mai Tai, Mint Julep, Mimosa and Side Car. Now 4 months old, the kittens are seeking homes. Like all of her siblings, gray-and-white Mai Tai is playful girl who enjoys making new friends.
Paddy and Felix were rescued from a backyard where they were born. Felix is a goofy and playful 1-year-old shorthair. Once comfortable, Felix will sit on lap for pets. He would be a great companion for another cat. Felix would do best in a quiet home with calm women and no young children or dogs. Apply at
FandFnm.org to meet these and many other kittens in foster care.
Dew Paws Rescue: Opal is
5 months old and will grow to be a healthy, medium-sized dog. She is sweet and good with people, other dogs and cats. Opal is medically vetted and ready for her forever home. If interested in fostering or adopting Opal, call 505-412-9096 or go to
The Horse Shelter: Wrangler is a 21-year-old sorrel gelding who is looking for a home as a companion (nonriding) horse. Wrangler gets along with mares and geldings and tends to be at the bottom of the pecking order in his herd.
If interested in adopting Wrangler or any other horse, go to thehorseshelter.org or call 505-577-4041.