When a backyard breeder in Albuquerque was told a 3-year-old female French bulldog could no longer have litters, the dog was going to be destroyed or discarded. French bulldogs are generally able to produce four litters. The litters are not large, usually only three puppies at a time.

Michele Morrison, foster, volunteer and vice president for Pathways of Healing Animal Rescue, rescued the French bulldog. Before Morrison returned to Santa Fe with Rizzo, a foster had already been found. Alicia Gyetvai and Ivo Russell of Lamy offered to foster Rizzo.

She was seen by Betsy Kemble with Patient Paws Mobile Vet the following day. Rizzo was malnourished with several health issues.

