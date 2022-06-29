Last month, I lost my dog Myla to an illness I had no idea she was dealing with. Myla, who was an 11-year-old cattle dog, hid her illness well. I assumed her being the only female dog in a house of four dogs was her reason for being cranky. Two barking terriers and a mean old dachshund make me cranky sometimes.
Having been around dogs and cats my whole life, I knew the signs of a dying animal. Waking up to her cries told me that she was in pain and her body was starting to shut down and stiffen. Unfortunately, that same day, she took her last breath on an exam table, and the veterinarian felt her last heartbeat. We had her cremated and she sits on a shelf in the living room where she enjoyed basking in the sun.
Three weeks later, Billy was set to be surrendered by his owner to a kill facility. Billy, a 3-year-old gray and white tabby, was in Albuquerque. Hoping to find him a home before he was surrendered, Donna Leshne of Dew Paws Rescue posted a picture of Billy on social media. I had lost two pets, Myla, three weeks prior, and Mittens, a cat, almost two years ago. Did I want to continue being heartbroken when the time came to lose yet another pet? I took the leap of faith and asked, “What’s the worst that can happen?” Billy had lived with three other dogs, and my three had lived with a cat.
“Bring him over,” I told Donna.
“Keep him isolated in a room for a week,” Donna said. “He needs to get acclimated with his new home and surroundings.”
I knew by that evening it wasn’t going to happen. The dogs were camped outside my son’s bedroom door just waiting for a peek at the new arrival. The next morning, one by one, we let them in to meet Billy. No hissing and no barking. Just a lot of sniffing one another.
It has now been almost two months since Billy became a part of our family. After making my son’s closet his home for about a week, Billy now roams the house, reminding the dogs and myself that, “Oh, yeah; we have a cat living with us.”
I forgot what it was like to have a cat in the house. With Billy, it’s a lot of cuddling. It is nice to have a male watch me get ready in the morning, even if it is a cat. Oh, and then there is the litter box. Anyone with cats and dogs knows what kind of treasures dogs love to feast on. We are also trying really hard to get used to not having the back door open. I learned the hard way it is better to let a cat enjoy the outdoors through an open window than to risk him going outdoors and losing him forever.
I can’t save all of the rescue animals that I see come across my desk each week. But I can certainly save one at a time. Or maybe two … or maybe three … or maybe four. Yeah, four is my limit. But don’t hold me to that.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Sweet Dumpling, a bull terrier mix, is 3 years old and weighs 55 pounds. Dumpling arrived in May with a litter of puppies.
After several months of caring for them, Dumpling is ready for a home of her own. Dumpling loves cuddles and knows many basic commands but does not like cats.
Alaskan husky mix Austin is about 5 years old and weighs
60 pounds. Austin would probably do best as the only pet in a household. Austin is a gentleman when he is the only dog around and would enjoy walks and cuddle time.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 pm. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Española Humane: Bizet, an orange cat, has been in a loving foster home, and he is neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.
Scoobert is a 1-year-old boxer mix who weighs 87 pounds. His adoption fee is waived through June. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and comes with six months of heartworm prevention.
Visit espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662.
Felines & Friends: Armin and Aron are bonded 1-year-old cats seeking a home together.
Armin is the sweetest cat in his foster home. He’s a shy baby, but once he comes out of his shell, Armin is a pure joy: goofy, loving, wild-eyed and cuddliest at mealtime.
Aron is the most playful in his foster home. As outgoing as his brother is shy, Aron is all about cuddles.
Aron thrives on play time, but still takes any opportunity to crawl into laps. They do well with other cats but small children might prove too much for Armin. Apply at FandFnm.org.
Dew Paws Rescue: Five-month-old Mrs. Potts is a cute and funny fox terrier mix dog. Mrs. Potts is vaccinated and will be spayed soon.
She will weigh more than
20 pounds when fully grown. For more information, call 505-412-9096 or go to infodewpaws@gmail.com.
The Horse Shelter: Macy, is an 18-year-old, sorrel quarter horse-type mare who enjoys walking trails rides and is happy going out with other horses and riders or on her own. She has some arthritis in her knees and does best with light riding at the walk and trot.
Macy’s ground manners are inconsistent and she will require an intermediate rider. She will get nervous and become stiff and agitated if her rider is, too. With a relaxed, confident rider, she will soften and move quietly. If you are looking for a good weekend trail buddy, Macy is for you. Visit thehorseshelter.org or call 505-577-4041.