Siam was a loyal companion to his owner for many years. His owner had to move into a care facility and was unable to keep Siam. Siam was with Felines & Friends for two months until Geena Tommasi of Santa Fe began fostering him in October.
“I’ve always been a cat woman and proud of it. In my years, all of my cats have passed (one to the age of 22!) and I knew my heart was wanting to care for a new meowing one,” she said.
Tommasi recalled the moment she saw Siam.
“When I walked into Felines & Friends Adoption Center inside Petco, I imagined a very (very) friendly new friend who loves to cuddle and such. This one feline, with his orb like face and giant blue eyes kept getting my attention. The other furry ones were so delightful and lovely, and here was this somewhat cranky one that I couldn’t stop coming back to,” Tommasi said.
She decided to foster Siam. “After all, we would all get to know how he might be in a new home and I had love to give," Tommasi said.
In December, she decided to adopt Siam and give him a forever home.
“He was quite a fully defined being when we met, which is why I kept his name. It didn’t seem right to rename an elder after all. At first, I was convinced I’d made a mistake as he was swiping at me, hissing at me, almost taking over the kitchen, but I hung in there because I knew he was simply afraid," Tommasi said. "A new house, a new human; he needed to know he was safe.”
With patience, routine, and time, Siam has become a lesson in how a cat can learn to trust and find healing from trauma.
“I adore him. Fostering and adopting the one I was drawn to; listening to that intuition, was a blessing,” Tommasi said.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Marley is a 7-year-old German shepherd mix who weighs 95 pounds. Marley enjoys meeting other dogs and running around the play yard. He also likes going on long walks and is great on a leash.
Alani is a beautiful 3-year-old domestic short-haired cat who weighs 7 pounds. Alani is a bit shy, but after a few minutes, she is very sweet and will start purring.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours during the pandemic are by appointment only from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, to schedule an appointment.
Española Humane: Lucky, a little black chihuahua, arrived in bad shape, was covered in ticks, had lost a lot of blood and he was diagnosed with anaplasmosis, a tick-borne disease that infects red blood cells.
Lucky needed an emergency blood transfusion to save his life. Lucky is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and goes home with six months of heartworm prevention.
Trisket is one of our kittens available for our Meet Your Mystery Mate virtual adoption event at 6 p.m. Friday. On Facebook and at espanolahumane.org, 30 kittens from foster care will go up for adoption. Kittens will be delivered to pick up locations in Santa Fe on Saturday. Adoption fees are $30 for each of the 30 kittens.
The Horse Shelter: Madalynn is a 9-year-old, 14.2-hands-high sorrel mare who has transformed into a confident and willing horse. Every day she handles scary items better while becoming softer in her carriage. She has found how to slow her lope and travel more relaxed.
Madalynn can still be shy with new people but is really sweet once she gets to know you.
She will require an intermediate rider. Madalynn and other horses are available for adoption at The Horse Shelter in Cerrillos. For more information, call 505-577-2193 or visit thehorseshelter.org.
Felines & Friends: Terry was found as a skinny, stray. He is very social and playful. He enjoys being held and snuggled. He gets along with other cats and may get along with a cat-friendly dog. Terry is about 2½ years old and available for viewing inside our Adoption Center at Petco.
Bootsy was rescued as a stray. Bootsy is a FIV+ but has no symptoms, and is in excellent health and expected to live a normal lifespan. Bootsy is a very sweet and gentle cat. His ideal home would be with someone who wants a quiet companion. He is about 5 years old and available for viewing at Teca Tu.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.