It's Adopt a Foster Dog month, and what better way to highlight a rescue than with a family who adopted not one but two dogs directly from foster.
Adele and her 10 female puppies were found in a baby swimming pool one June morning in Española Humane’s overnight drop box. The pups were so tiny their eyes hadn't yet opened, and 3-year-old Adele was emaciated, her ribs and hips jutted sharply, her coat dull and coarse. Shelter staff whisked mama and babies off to foster care for almost two months, where Adele received veterinary care and finally had enough food to eat for 11; she slowly gained weight, her fur began to shine, and her playful, cuddly personality bloomed.
Meet Bob Horne and Tim Etsitty of Madrid. Both were devastated after the loss of their two senior dogs within weeks of each other. "We wondered if we would ever be able to open our hearts again," Horne said. But when they met Adele through friends of the foster family, they knew they could.
Horne and Etsitty both felt how much Adele had been through, and the heart connection was instant. A few weeks later, they also adopted Potato, one of Adele's 10 puppies. "They have brought so much joy into our lives during these stressful times," Horne said. "They make us laugh every day. We take them everywhere we can and they get along famously."
Fostering animals saves lives like Adele’s and Potato’s. You can help more dogs like Adele by signing up to foster.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Chartreuse is a lovely 4-month-old mixed-breed puppy who weighs about 12 pounds and may grow to be 30-40 pounds as an adult. And she has the most adorable ears! This gorgeous girl is a typical puppy and is ready to learn from her new family. An ideal day for Chartreuse would include a long cuddle session with her favorite person followed by a fun play session at home, a trip to training class (online or in person) and lots of treats.
Jabelle is 17 years young and is a super-sweet kitty. Her previous guardian was not able to care for her anymore, so the search is on for a new family for Jabelle. She is friendly with humans and enjoys receiving cuddles and scratches on the head. Call the Santa Fe animal shelter if you are interested in meeting her.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe animal shelter at 100 Caja del Rio Road. The shelter’s adoption hours during the pandemic are by appointment only from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309 extension 1610 to schedule an appointment. For updated COVID-19 shelter policies, visit sfhumanesociety.org.
Española Humane: Rufus is a 2-year-old ruckus of love, and his foster family reports that this energetic, athletic boy is intelligent, a total snuggle bug who could cuddle for days, and is entirely focused on his humans. Apply to adopt Rufus on espanolahumane.org to schedule a meet and greet with his foster family.
Frenchy is 8 years young, and full of spunk and precious purrs. The tabby received a full dental workup, and he is neutered, up-to-date on vaccines and microchipped. For more information, visit espanolahumane.org.
The Horse Shelter: Madalynn is a 9-year old, 14.2 hands high, sorrel mare who has transformed into a confident and willing horse. Every day, she handles scary items better, all while becoming softer in her carriage. She has learned how to slow her lope and travel more relaxed. Madalynn can still be shy at first with new people but is really sweet once she gets to know you. At this time, she will require an intermediate rider. Madalynn and other horses are available for adoption at The Horse Shelter in Cerrillos. More info at 505-577-2193 or thehorseshelter.org.
Felines & Friends: Luccy and Lucca are a special brother-and-sister duo looking for an experienced adopter to be their new “forever” family. Luccy likely will remain a small cat like her momma, while her brother will be bigger. They choose to play together even when there are other kittens to romp with. They love to be held and cuddled while purring loudly, and they enjoy being lap cats. They had a difficult start to life and are now the most playful 6-month-old, sweet kitties. This bonded pair can be seen at the Adoption Center inside Petco.
Batman was rescued by a good Samaritan who started feeding this skinny cat and saw a painful wound on his head. At first, there was the possibility he might lose his right eye, but he has made a remarkable recovery and his eye was saved. Batman is a sweet and loving boy. He gets along with other cats but would also be happy as the only pet in his new home. Batman is approximately 5 years old and can be seen by appointment.
